https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/india-foreign-minister-expresses-protest-to-rubio-over-us-strikes-on-ships-in-gulf-of-oman-1124305210.html
India Foreign Minister Expresses Protest to Rubio Over US Strikes on Ships in Gulf of Oman
India Foreign Minister Expresses Protest to Rubio Over US Strikes on Ships in Gulf of Oman
Sputnik International
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that in a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he expressed his strong protest over the US strikes on vessels carrying Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman.
2026-06-13T03:37+0000
2026-06-13T03:37+0000
2026-06-13T04:34+0000
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Earlier, in connection with the incident, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Jason Meeks, US Chargé d'Affaires in New Delhi, and also lodged a strong protest with him. "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," Jaishankar said on X. He said such actions against commercial shipping are not justified. US forces disabled a Guinea-Bissau-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for violating the blockade against Iran, US CENTCOM said on Thursday. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire, which formally remains in effect. Negotiations between Iran and the US are underway, with the countries attempting to agree on a framework memorandum of understanding. The sides periodically exchange isolated strikes.
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marco rubio, subrahmanyam jaishankar, gulf of oman, indian ministry of external affairs, us navy, us central command (centcom), strait of hormuz
marco rubio, subrahmanyam jaishankar, gulf of oman, indian ministry of external affairs, us navy, us central command (centcom), strait of hormuz
India Foreign Minister Expresses Protest to Rubio Over US Strikes on Ships in Gulf of Oman
03:37 GMT 13.06.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 13.06.2026)
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that in a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he expressed his strong protest over the US strikes on vessels carrying Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman.
Earlier, in connection with the incident, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Jason Meeks, US Chargé d'Affaires in New Delhi, and also lodged a strong protest with him.
"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," Jaishankar said on X.
He said such actions against commercial shipping are not justified.
US forces disabled a Guinea-Bissau-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for violating the blockade against Iran, US CENTCOM said on Thursday.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire, which formally remains in effect. Negotiations between Iran and the US are underway, with the countries attempting to agree on a framework memorandum of understanding. The sides periodically exchange isolated strikes.