https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/us-shot-down-several-drones-allegedly-launched-by-iran---centcom-1124305338.html

US Shot Down Several Drones Allegedly Launched by Iran - CENTCOM

US Shot Down Several Drones Allegedly Launched by Iran - CENTCOM

Sputnik International

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the US had shot down several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allegedly launched by Iran to attack merchant vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

2026-06-13T03:59+0000

2026-06-13T03:59+0000

2026-06-13T04:35+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

strait of hormuz

us central command (centcom)

iran

us-iran relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123751538_52:0:1855:1014_1920x0_80_0_0_f1b570e344da98f1e7577d7b017a0f59.png

"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded," CENTCOM said on X. Iran previously announced that it had closed the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, including those with permits. The decision was related to the recent US strikes on Iran.

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), iran, us-iran relations