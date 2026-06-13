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US Shot Down Several Drones Allegedly Launched by Iran - CENTCOM
US Shot Down Several Drones Allegedly Launched by Iran - CENTCOM
Sputnik International
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the US had shot down several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allegedly launched by Iran to attack merchant vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
2026-06-13T03:59+0000
2026-06-13T03:59+0000
2026-06-13T04:35+0000
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"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded," CENTCOM said on X. Iran previously announced that it had closed the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, including those with permits. The decision was related to the recent US strikes on Iran.
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US Shot Down Several Drones Allegedly Launched by Iran - CENTCOM
03:59 GMT 13.06.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 13.06.2026)
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the US had shot down several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allegedly launched by Iran to attack merchant vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded," CENTCOM said on X.
Iran previously announced that it had closed the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, including those with permits. The decision was related to the recent US strikes on Iran.