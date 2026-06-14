https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/trump-announces-peace-deal-with-iran--1124310425.html

Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran

Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announces that a peace deal has been reached with Iran. 14.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-14T22:05+0000

2026-06-14T22:05+0000

2026-06-14T22:05+0000

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"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all," the US President wrote on TruthSocial.Trump emphasized that the US Naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been immediately removed.

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