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Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran
Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announces that a peace deal has been reached with Iran. 14.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-14T22:05+0000
2026-06-14T22:05+0000
2026-06-14T22:05+0000
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"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all," the US President wrote on TruthSocial.Trump emphasized that the US Naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been immediately removed.
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Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announces that a peace deal has been reached with Iran.
"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all," the US President wrote on TruthSocial.
Trump emphasized that the US Naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been immediately removed.
"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz," he added.