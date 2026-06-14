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Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran
Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announces that a peace deal has been reached with Iran. 14.06.2026, Sputnik International
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2026-06-14T22:05+0000
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"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all," the US President wrote on TruthSocial.Trump emphasized that the US Naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been immediately removed.
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Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran

22:05 GMT 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announces that a peace deal has been reached with Iran.
"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all," the US President wrote on TruthSocial.
Trump emphasized that the US Naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been immediately removed.
"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz," he added.
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