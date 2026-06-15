https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/the-islamabad-agreement-is-signed-abroad--but-pakistan-remains-the-principal-broker-1124314165.html

The 'Islamabad Agreement' Is Signed Abroad — but Pakistan Remains the Principal Broker

The 'Islamabad Agreement' Is Signed Abroad — but Pakistan Remains the Principal Broker

Sputnik International

The "Islamabad Agreement" was built in Pakistan, not signed there. But the diplomatic credit stays with Islamabad.

2026-06-15T15:21+0000

2026-06-15T15:21+0000

2026-06-15T15:33+0000

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Diplomatic circles already call it the "Islamabad Agreement" — even though the final US-Iran ceasefire signing is taking place outside Pakistan. Why? Because the deal was built in Pakistan, even if it wasn't signed there, according to Abdullah Khan, Director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies. He noted that Islamabad hosted the substantive negotiations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the breakthrough, and Pakistani leadership will be present at the signing ceremony.But this diplomatic push couldn’t have succeeded without the help of influential partners, according to Javed Hassan, Pakistani analyst and former chairman of the Economic Advisory Group. "Sharif himself thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for supporting the mediation effort,” he told Sputnik.

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