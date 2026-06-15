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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/the-islamabad-agreement-is-signed-abroad--but-pakistan-remains-the-principal-broker-1124314165.html
The 'Islamabad Agreement' Is Signed Abroad — but Pakistan Remains the Principal Broker
The 'Islamabad Agreement' Is Signed Abroad — but Pakistan Remains the Principal Broker
Sputnik International
The "Islamabad Agreement" was built in Pakistan, not signed there. But the diplomatic credit stays with Islamabad.
2026-06-15T15:21+0000
2026-06-15T15:33+0000
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Diplomatic circles already call it the "Islamabad Agreement" — even though the final US-Iran ceasefire signing is taking place outside Pakistan. Why? Because the deal was built in Pakistan, even if it wasn't signed there, according to Abdullah Khan, Director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies. He noted that Islamabad hosted the substantive negotiations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the breakthrough, and Pakistani leadership will be present at the signing ceremony.But this diplomatic push couldn’t have succeeded without the help of influential partners, according to Javed Hassan, Pakistani analyst and former chairman of the Economic Advisory Group. "Sharif himself thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for supporting the mediation effort,” he told Sputnik.
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The 'Islamabad Agreement' Is Signed Abroad — but Pakistan Remains the Principal Broker

15:21 GMT 15.06.2026 (Updated: 15:33 GMT 15.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA worker cleans the street as police officers walks towards their vehicle outside a media center close to Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026.
A worker cleans the street as police officers walks towards their vehicle outside a media center close to Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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The "Islamabad Agreement" was built in Pakistan, not signed there. But the diplomatic credit stays with Islamabad.
Diplomatic circles already call it the "Islamabad Agreement" — even though the final US-Iran ceasefire signing is taking place outside Pakistan.
Why? Because the deal was built in Pakistan, even if it wasn't signed there, according to Abdullah Khan, Director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.
“Pakistan remains the principal architect and broker; the final venue is about optics and convenience, not ownership of the deal,” he told Sputnik.
He noted that Islamabad hosted the substantive negotiations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the breakthrough, and Pakistani leadership will be present at the signing ceremony.
But this diplomatic push couldn’t have succeeded without the help of influential partners, according to Javed Hassan, Pakistani analyst and former chairman of the Economic Advisory Group.
"Sharif himself thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for supporting the mediation effort,” he told Sputnik.
“Pakistan can facilitate access and maintain communication channels, but it has neither the technical standing nor the geopolitical leverage to shape nuclear outcomes."
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