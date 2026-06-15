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US-Iran Deal to be Finalized by UNSC
US-Iran Deal to be Finalized by UNSC
Sputnik International
The final agreement between Iran and the United States will be approved by a UN Security Council resolution, the Iranian news agency Mehr reported citing a... 15.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-15T02:03+0000
2026-06-15T02:03+0000
2026-06-15T02:03+0000
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Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the completion of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, and its signing will take place on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.According to the draft, the United States pledges not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs and to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic. The draft also stipulates that the opening of the Strait of Hormuz will only take place within 30 days after the signing of the memorandum between the parties.
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peace, iran, us, donald trump, the united nations (un), un security council (unsc)
peace, iran, us, donald trump, the united nations (un), un security council (unsc)
US-Iran Deal to be Finalized by UNSC
The final agreement between Iran and the United States will be approved by a UN Security Council resolution, the Iranian news agency Mehr reported citing a draft memorandum
Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the completion of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, and its signing will take place on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.
"The final agreement will be approved by a UN Security Council resolution," Mehr quotes the text of the draft memorandum.
According to the draft, the United States pledges not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs and to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic. The draft also stipulates that the opening of the Strait of Hormuz will only take place within 30 days after the signing of the memorandum between the parties.