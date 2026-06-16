https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/british-yacht-sailed-dangerously-close-to-russian-frigate-in-english-channel--russian-mod-1124318419.html

British Yacht Sailed Dangerously Close to Russian Frigate in English Channel – Russian MoD

British Yacht Sailed Dangerously Close to Russian Frigate in English Channel – Russian MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich spotted on Tuesday a UK-flagged yacht in the English Channel, which headed dangerously close to the vessel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-06-16T17:53+0000

2026-06-16T17:53+0000

2026-06-16T17:53+0000

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yuri grigorovich

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russian defense ministry

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"Today, June 16... the crew of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich discovered the civilian sailing yacht Bright Future, flying the UK flag, in the English Channel, heading under power dangerously close to the ship," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the crew of the frigate attempted several times to contact the yacht, but there was no response.The crew of the frigate launched flares and sounded the horn, but the yacht continued to approach dangerously close, the statement added. "After the distance was reduced to 150 meters [492 feet], the frigate's commander decided to fire preemptively at the vessel's course using small arms," ​​the statement read. After the preemptive shooting, the yacht immediately changed course and continued moving away from the Russian warship, the ministry also said.

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