https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-172-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1124315219.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down 172 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down 172 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Sputnik International

The drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Oryol, Tambov, Tula, Rostov, Ryazan regions, the Moscow Region, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, and the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea.

2026-06-16T04:41+0000

2026-06-16T04:41+0000

2026-06-16T04:42+0000

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"During the night, from 8 p.m. Moscow time [17:00 GMT] on June 15 to 7 a.m. Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on June 16, air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says. The drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Oryol, Tambov, Tula, Rostov, Ryazan regions, the Moscow Region, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, and the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea.

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