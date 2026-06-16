https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-172-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1124315219.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down 172 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down 172 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Sputnik International
The drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Oryol, Tambov, Tula, Rostov, Ryazan regions, the Moscow Region, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, and the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.
2026-06-16T04:41+0000
2026-06-16T04:41+0000
2026-06-16T04:42+0000
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"During the night, from 8 p.m. Moscow time [17:00 GMT] on June 15 to 7 a.m. Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on June 16, air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says. The drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Oryol, Tambov, Tula, Rostov, Ryazan regions, the Moscow Region, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, and the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.
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Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down 172 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
04:41 GMT 16.06.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 16.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense alert systems shot down 172 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the night, from 8 p.m. Moscow time [17:00 GMT] on June 15 to 7 a.m. Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on June 16, air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says.
The drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Oryol, Tambov, Tula, Rostov, Ryazan regions, the Moscow Region, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, and the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.