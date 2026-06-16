https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/ukraines-biolabs-from-russian-conspiracy-theory-to-fact-acknowledged-by-us-intelligence-1124318040.html

Ukraine’s Biolabs: From ‘Russian Conspiracy Theory’ to Fact Acknowledged by US Intelligence

Ukraine’s Biolabs: From ‘Russian Conspiracy Theory’ to Fact Acknowledged by US Intelligence

Sputnik International

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s bombshell confirmation that the Ukrainian biological threat Russia’s biowarfare defense troops have been warning about is real, and directly funded by US taxpayers.

2026-06-16T17:50+0000

2026-06-16T17:50+0000

2026-06-16T18:03+0000

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40+ labs across Ukraine given millions of dollars in cities from Lvov and Kiev to Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk contain deadly pathogens like anthrax, African Swine fever, MERS, Ebola and more.

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Ukraine’s biolabs: from ‘Russian conspiracy theory’ to fact acknowledged by US intelligence Sputnik International Ukraine’s biolabs: from ‘Russian conspiracy theory’ to fact acknowledged by US intelligence 2026-06-16T17:50+0000 true PT0M51S

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