https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/ukraines-biolabs-from-russian-conspiracy-theory-to-fact-acknowledged-by-us-intelligence-1124318040.html
Ukraine’s Biolabs: From ‘Russian Conspiracy Theory’ to Fact Acknowledged by US Intelligence
Ukraine’s Biolabs: From ‘Russian Conspiracy Theory’ to Fact Acknowledged by US Intelligence
Sputnik International
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s bombshell confirmation that the Ukrainian biological threat Russia’s biowarfare defense troops have been warning about is real, and directly funded by US taxpayers.
2026-06-16T17:50+0000
2026-06-16T17:50+0000
2026-06-16T18:03+0000
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40+ labs across Ukraine given millions of dollars in cities from Lvov and Kiev to Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk contain deadly pathogens like anthrax, African Swine fever, MERS, Ebola and more.
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Ukraine’s biolabs: from ‘Russian conspiracy theory’ to fact acknowledged by US intelligence
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s biolabs: from ‘Russian conspiracy theory’ to fact acknowledged by US intelligence
2026-06-16T17:50+0000
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Ukraine’s Biolabs: From ‘Russian Conspiracy Theory’ to Fact Acknowledged by US Intelligence
17:50 GMT 16.06.2026 (Updated: 18:03 GMT 16.06.2026)
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s bombshell file dump confirms the Ukrainian biological threat that Russian biowarfare forces warned about is real – and directly funded by US taxpayers.
40+ labs across Ukraine given millions of dollars in cities from Lvov and Kiev to Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk contain deadly pathogens like anthrax, African Swine fever, MERS, Ebola and more.