https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/us-b-52-strategic-bomber-crash-leaves-eight-dead-1124315104.html
US B-52 Strategic Bomber Crash Leaves Eight Dead
US B-52 Strategic Bomber Crash Leaves Eight Dead
Sputnik International
The Edwards Air Force Base has confirmed that eight crew members of the B-52 strategic bomber that crashed on Monday are thought to be dead.
2026-06-16T04:39+0000
2026-06-16T04:39+0000
2026-06-16T04:39+0000
world
us
b-52
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/14/1118024472_0:116:3232:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_257fe8fc88560eb50d5c480c70cd6fc9.jpg
Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster reported about the deaths of crew members, citing the base. "An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 a.m. (PDT) [18:20 GMT]. Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable. Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel," the base said in a statement. According to the statement, the crash is under investigation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/14/1118024472_251:0:2982:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e87b3492093dc0d8e6498209af79013f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, b-52
US B-52 Strategic Bomber Crash Leaves Eight Dead
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Edwards Air Force Base has confirmed that eight crew members of the B-52 strategic bomber that crashed on Monday are thought to be dead.
Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster reported about the deaths of crew members, citing the base.
"An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 a.m. (PDT) [18:20 GMT]. Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable. Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel," the base said in a statement.
According to the statement, the crash is under investigation.