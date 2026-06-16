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US B-52 Strategic Bomber Crash Leaves Eight Dead
US B-52 Strategic Bomber Crash Leaves Eight Dead
Sputnik International
The Edwards Air Force Base has confirmed that eight crew members of the B-52 strategic bomber that crashed on Monday are thought to be dead.
2026-06-16T04:39+0000
2026-06-16T04:39+0000
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Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster reported about the deaths of crew members, citing the base. "An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 a.m. (PDT) [18:20 GMT]. Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable. Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel," the base said in a statement. According to the statement, the crash is under investigation.
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US B-52 Strategic Bomber Crash Leaves Eight Dead

04:39 GMT 16.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisA US Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Training Range in Pabrade during a military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2016' some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, June 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
A US Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Training Range in Pabrade during a military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2016' some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, June 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Edwards Air Force Base has confirmed that eight crew members of the B-52 strategic bomber that crashed on Monday are thought to be dead.
Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster reported about the deaths of crew members, citing the base.
"An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 a.m. (PDT) [18:20 GMT]. Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable. Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel," the base said in a statement.
According to the statement, the crash is under investigation.
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