https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/us-b-52-strategic-bomber-crash-leaves-eight-dead-1124315104.html

US B-52 Strategic Bomber Crash Leaves Eight Dead

US B-52 Strategic Bomber Crash Leaves Eight Dead

Sputnik International

The Edwards Air Force Base has confirmed that eight crew members of the B-52 strategic bomber that crashed on Monday are thought to be dead.

2026-06-16T04:39+0000

2026-06-16T04:39+0000

2026-06-16T04:39+0000

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Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster reported about the deaths of crew members, citing the base. "An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 a.m. (PDT) [18:20 GMT]. Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable. Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel," the base said in a statement. According to the statement, the crash is under investigation.

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