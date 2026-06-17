https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/putin-rolls-out-red-carpet-asean-leaders-greeted-with-official-reception-1124320146.html
Putin Rolls Out Red Carpet: ASEAN Leaders Greeted With Official Reception
Putin Rolls Out Red Carpet: ASEAN Leaders Greeted With Official Reception
Sputnik International
The Russia-ASEAN summit is taking place in Kazan, Russia, on June 17-19.
2026-06-17T14:13+0000
2026-06-17T14:13+0000
2026-06-17T14:13+0000
world
russia
kazan
asean
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102498107_0:265:3170:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22347c5fb579b25d7fb51e360fecf8cc.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from Kazan, where President Vladimir Putin hosts an official reception and holds bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.Kazan rolls out the welcome mat to 11 diverse nations—Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Timor-Leste—with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations taking the global spotlight. Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for front-row access to every handshake and headline-making event.
russia
kazan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102498107_302:0:3033:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b633a206a6da8211143ca291f57d614.jpg
Putin hosts official reception for ASEAN leaders and holds bilateral meetings during summit
Sputnik International
Putin hosts official reception for ASEAN leaders and holds bilateral meetings during summit
2026-06-17T14:13+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, kazan, asean, видео
russia, kazan, asean, видео
Putin Rolls Out Red Carpet: ASEAN Leaders Greeted With Official Reception
Kazan, Russia, takes center stage from June 17–19 as it plays host to the Russia-ASEAN Summit.
Sputnik comes to you live from Kazan, where President Vladimir Putin hosts an official reception and holds bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.
Kazan rolls out the welcome mat to 11 diverse nations—Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Timor-Leste—with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations taking the global spotlight.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for front-row access to every handshake and headline-making event.