https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/nasas-high-stakes-gamble-vs-chinas-clockwork-advance-in-race-to-mars-1124328804.html

NASA’s High-Stakes Gamble vs. China’s Clockwork Advance in Race to Mars

NASA’s High-Stakes Gamble vs. China’s Clockwork Advance in Race to Mars

Sputnik International

NASA has tapped Relativity Space, a 3D-printing rocket startup led by former Google executive Eric Schmidt, to deliver the Aeolus Mars orbiter mission, targeting a launch in 2028.

2026-06-18T15:01+0000

2026-06-18T15:01+0000

2026-06-18T15:01+0000

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China's Tianwen-3 Mars sample-return mission is well on track for the same launch window.The contrast is striking: NASA is betting on a fast-moving private-sector newcomer, while China is relying on tested hardware and a methodical strategy.Meanwhile, China’s Tianwen-3 uses two proven Long March 5 rockets, featuring a lander, ascender, orbiter, and return capsule — building directly on Tianwen-1 and Chang’e lunar successes.It aims to return Mars samples to Earth by 2031, potentially achieving a historic first.

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