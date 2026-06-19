https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/eu-reportedly-weighs-negotiating-mandate-for-russia-1124334155.html

EU Reportedly Weighs Negotiating Mandate for Russia

EU Reportedly Weighs Negotiating Mandate for Russia

Sputnik International

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said at a closed-door meeting at the EU summit that it was high time to consider providing a mandate for EU negotiations with Russia, Euronews reported on Friday, citing sources.

2026-06-19T17:41+0000

2026-06-19T17:41+0000

2026-06-19T17:41+0000

world

europe

vladimir putin

ursula von der leyen

dmitry peskov

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121941194_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29e2b420a87a89ac67cdfe65570db2ed.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to diplomatic contacts with Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has noted, however, that European leaders are mistaken in thinking that they need to talk to Russia from a position of power. In May, European Council President Antonio Costa said that he was discussing with EU leaders preparations for negotiations with Russia when the time is right. On May 9, Putin, when asked about a possible counterpart in negotiations with Europe, said that he would personally prefer former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, but added that Europeans should choose a negotiator they trusted, someone who had not made offensive remarks about Russia. Putin emphasized that it was Europe, not Russia, that had refused to negotiate.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, vladimir putin, ursula von der leyen, dmitry peskov, european union (eu)