https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/eu-reportedly-weighs-negotiating-mandate-for-russia-1124334155.html
EU Reportedly Weighs Negotiating Mandate for Russia
EU Reportedly Weighs Negotiating Mandate for Russia
Sputnik International
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said at a closed-door meeting at the EU summit that it was high time to consider providing a mandate for EU negotiations with Russia, Euronews reported on Friday, citing sources.
2026-06-19T17:41+0000
2026-06-19T17:41+0000
2026-06-19T17:41+0000
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europe
vladimir putin
ursula von der leyen
dmitry peskov
european union (eu)
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to diplomatic contacts with Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has noted, however, that European leaders are mistaken in thinking that they need to talk to Russia from a position of power. In May, European Council President Antonio Costa said that he was discussing with EU leaders preparations for negotiations with Russia when the time is right. On May 9, Putin, when asked about a possible counterpart in negotiations with Europe, said that he would personally prefer former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, but added that Europeans should choose a negotiator they trusted, someone who had not made offensive remarks about Russia. Putin emphasized that it was Europe, not Russia, that had refused to negotiate.
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europe, vladimir putin, ursula von der leyen, dmitry peskov, european union (eu)
europe, vladimir putin, ursula von der leyen, dmitry peskov, european union (eu)
EU Reportedly Weighs Negotiating Mandate for Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said at a closed-door meeting at the EU summit that it was high time to consider providing a mandate for EU negotiations with Russia, Euronews reported on Friday, citing sources.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to diplomatic contacts with Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has noted, however, that European leaders are mistaken in thinking that they need to talk to Russia from a position of power.
In May, European Council President Antonio Costa said that he was discussing with EU leaders preparations for negotiations with Russia when the time is right.
On May 9, Putin, when asked about a possible counterpart in negotiations with Europe, said that he would personally prefer former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, but added that Europeans should choose a negotiator they trusted, someone who had not made offensive remarks about Russia. Putin emphasized that it was Europe, not Russia, that had refused to negotiate.