https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/germany-to-send-ukraine-hundreds-of-airtoair-missiles-from-own-stocks--pistorius-1124329825.html

Germany to Send Ukraine Hundreds of Air‑to‑Air Missiles from Own Stocks – Pistorius

Germany to Send Ukraine Hundreds of Air‑to‑Air Missiles from Own Stocks – Pistorius

Sputnik International

Germany will supply a "three‑digit number" of air‑to‑air missiles to Ukraine from its own military stockpiles, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Thursday, as Berlin continues to ramp up military support for Ukraine.

2026-06-19T03:19+0000

2026-06-19T03:19+0000

2026-06-19T04:27+0000

military

boris pistorius

germany

ukraine

russia

nato

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The announcement came during a briefing following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Pistorius also confirmed that Germany had delivered additional IRIS‑T SLS and SLM guided missile systems to Ukraine, with more on the way.PAC‑3 Missiles and Drone ProductionPistorius said Germany would allocate $200 million for the purchase of PAC‑3 guided missiles under the Jump Start program, further bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities.Berlin is also expanding cooperation with Ukrainian defense firms, particularly in the development and production of drones. A key agreement involves the joint production of Termite drones in Germany, which will subsequently be delivered to the Ukrainian military. Pistorius noted that the two countries are also exploring the potential production of medium‑ and long‑range weapons.Russia has repeatedly said that continued military aid to Ukraine hinders the peace process and makes NATO countries parties to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.German Troop Deployments in LithuaniaSeparately, Pistorius confirmed that Germany remains on track to deploy a full combat‑ready brigade of around 5,000 service members in Lithuania by the end of 2027. He said the schedule remained unchanged."By the end of 2027, we will deploy around 5,000 men and women in Lithuania, which means a fully combat‑ready brigade," Pistorius told reporters ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.Starting in July, a German‑Dutch corps will also assume the functions of the NATO tactical headquarters for alliance forces in Latvia and Estonia.In recent years, Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The Kremlin has noted that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone but will not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.

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boris pistorius, germany, ukraine, russia, nato