How US Big Pharma Profits on Pandemics Treating Americans and Ukrainians Like Guinea Pigs
© AP Photo / Greg NashDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington
© AP Photo / Greg Nash
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The US pharma industry "has literally gotten away with murder" during the COVID pandemic, Professor Alfred de Zayas, retired UN independent expert, tells Sputnik.
"The courts in the US were activated and instrumentalized to bring frivolous and vexatious claims against China for responsibility in releasing the pathogen," he says, while Americans "have been the guinea pigs" of big pharma.
"Professor Jeffrey Sachs has reason to believe that the virus was actually manufactured in our biolabs in the US, most probably Fort Detrick in Maryland"
On June 19, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a new trove of documents detailing the cover-up of the COVID pandemic origins orchestrated by Anthony Fauci, then head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the US intelligence community.
"Tulsi Gabbard has done her patriotic duty in revealing the extent of corruption in US government spending and pharmaceutical scams," de Zayas says.
"We need whistleblowers in the US and Europe to reveal the complicity of government officials with big pharma and the undemocratic influence that its lobbies have had on decisions concerning the pandemic," including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's role.
Ukraine as Big Pharma's Testing Ground
The Russian Defense Ministry's conclusion that the US-funded biolab network in Ukraine was used by US pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Moderna to test drugs outside international safety standards is "a reasonable inference," de Zayas says
But according to the expert, it goes beyond that: those biolabs — numbering as many as 40 — endangered "the population of Ukraine and all of its neighbors, including Russia"
Their deployment posed a threat to international peace and security, contravening Articles 2(4) and 39 of the UN Charter and amounting to yet another provocation.