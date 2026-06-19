https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/how-us-big-pharma-profits-on-pandemics-treating-americans-and-ukrainians-like-guinea-pigs-1124334449.html

How US Big Pharma Profits on Pandemics Treating Americans and Ukrainians Like Guinea Pigs

How US Big Pharma Profits on Pandemics Treating Americans and Ukrainians Like Guinea Pigs

Sputnik International

The US pharma industry "has literally gotten away with murder" during the COVID pandemic, Professor Alfred de Zayas, retired UN independent expert, tells Sputnik.

2026-06-19T19:01+0000

2026-06-19T19:01+0000

2026-06-19T19:01+0000

analysis

us

tulsi gabbard

alfred de zayas

ukraine

the united nations (un)

china

covid-19

anthony fauci

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"The courts in the US were activated and instrumentalized to bring frivolous and vexatious claims against China for responsibility in releasing the pathogen," he says, while Americans "have been the guinea pigs" of big pharma."Professor Jeffrey Sachs has reason to believe that the virus was actually manufactured in our biolabs in the US, most probably Fort Detrick in Maryland"On June 19, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a new trove of documents detailing the cover-up of the COVID pandemic origins orchestrated by Anthony Fauci, then head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the US intelligence community."We need whistleblowers in the US and Europe to reveal the complicity of government officials with big pharma and the undemocratic influence that its lobbies have had on decisions concerning the pandemic," including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's role.Ukraine as Big Pharma's Testing Ground

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220401/fauci-helped-hush-up-covid-lab-leak-questions-after-securing-cash-for-gain-of-function-work-docs-1094399310.html

ukraine

china

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2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

us, tulsi gabbard, alfred de zayas, ukraine, the united nations (un), china, covid-19, anthony fauci