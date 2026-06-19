https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/iran-russia-discuss-developing-financial-mechanisms-to-facilitate-trade--central-bank-1124334043.html

Iran, Russia Discuss Developing Financial Mechanisms to Facilitate Trade – Central Bank

Iran, Russia Discuss Developing Financial Mechanisms to Facilitate Trade – Central Bank

Sputnik International

Russia and Iran are placing special emphasis on developing financial mechanisms that are independent of restrictive measures and aimed at facilitating trade, Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Friday.

2026-06-19T17:39+0000

2026-06-19T17:39+0000

2026-06-19T17:39+0000

economy

abdolnaser hemmati

russia

iran

bilateral trade

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This week, the official visited Moscow on a trip focused on developing interbank ties and creating new mechanisms for expanding cooperation. The head of Iran’s central bank said on Tuesday that Moscow and Tehran are expected to complete the third and final stage of linking the two countries’ payment systems, Iran’s Shetab and Russia’s Mir, within two months. It would allow Iranians to make purchases in Russian stores using cards from Iran’s payment system. In 2024, the two sides said they had completed two stages of integration that enabled payments and purchases through the Russian mobile application MirPay using NFC technology on Android smartphones, while also allowing Iranian cardholders to withdraw cash from ATMs in Russia.

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abdolnaser hemmati, russia, iran, bilateral trade, national currencies