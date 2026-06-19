https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/israel-says-it-remains-committed-to-lebanon-ceasefire-amid-ongoing-strikes-1124329556.html

Israel Says It Remains Committed to Lebanon Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Strikes

Israel Says It Remains Committed to Lebanon Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Strikes

Sputnik International

Israel's ambassador to the United States has affirmed that Israel remains committed to the US‑brokered ceasefire with Lebanon, while warning that any violation by Hezbollah would be met with force.

2026-06-19T03:58+0000

2026-06-19T03:58+0000

2026-06-19T04:22+0000

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Ambassador Yechiel Leiter stated that Israel retains its right to respond to attacks and thwart threats to its territory, citizens, and soldiers.“Under all circumstances, Israel retains its right to respond to attacks against it and to thwart threats to its territory, citizens and soldiers,” Leiter wrote on social media platform X.Strikes Continue Despite CommitmentDespite the ambassador’s statement, Israeli air attacks on southern Lebanon continued, killing at least three people on Thursday, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.Hezbollah claimed to have repelled an Israeli offensive toward the village of Kfar Tebnit, southeast of the town of Nabatieh.A Critical Obstacle to US‑Iran TalksThe ongoing Israel‑Hezbollah conflict remains one of the most critical obstacles to the emerging US‑Iran nuclear deal. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has previously warned that any violation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would trigger predetermined countermeasures.On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum of understanding had been completed. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the document that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28.The memorandum will give the two countries 60 days to negotiate a final deal on the Iranian nuclear issue and US sanctions. Additionally, it sets a timeline for the United States to lift its naval blockade, and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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