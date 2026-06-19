https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/pakistans-mineral-paradox-the-8-trillion-opportunity-that-demands-a-new-playbook-1124333158.html

Pakistan's Mineral Paradox: The $8 Trillion Opportunity That Demands a New Playbook

Pakistan's Mineral Paradox: The $8 Trillion Opportunity That Demands a New Playbook

Sputnik International

What stands between Pakistan's underground wealth and its economic future? The country holds the world's fifth-largest copper and gold reserves — yet the mineral sector contributes just 3.2% to GDP.

2026-06-19T13:20+0000

2026-06-19T13:20+0000

2026-06-19T13:45+0000

analysis

pakistan

balochistan

china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)

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Pakistan possesses some of the world's most significant mineral deposits, including the fifth-largest copper and gold reserves, as well as high quantities of critical minerals in high global demand. Yet the sector currently contributes around 3.2% to GDP, while exports account for just 0.1% of the global total — a gap that highlights both challenges and opportunities.To realize this potential, several key measures are essential, according to Dr. Rashid:Global demand for critical minerals is rising, presenting resource-rich countries with both opportunities and challenges. For Pakistan, success will depend on regulatory frameworks, investment climate, and long-term strategic planning — precisely the areas in which, as Dr. Rashid emphasizes, targeted reforms can make the difference.

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balochistan

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pakistan, balochistan, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)