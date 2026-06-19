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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-postpones-vances-switzerland-trip--iran-signing-ceremony-off-for-now-1124329707.html
US Postpones Vance's Switzerland Trip – Iran Signing Ceremony Off for Now
US Postpones Vance's Switzerland Trip – Iran Signing Ceremony Off for Now
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance will not travel to Switzerland on Friday for the planned signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran, a White House spokesperson said, citing unresolved logistical issues.
2026-06-19T03:44+0000
2026-06-19T04:24+0000
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“The plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalized, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable.”The signing ceremony was scheduled for Friday in Switzerland, but Trump signed the memorandum with Iran a day earlier during a dinner at Versailles.US Vice President JD Vance was expected to represent the American delegation at the meeting in Switzerland. A White House spokesperson announced on Thursday that Vance was not departing for Switzerland.On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum of understanding had been completed. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the document that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28.
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US Postpones Vance's Switzerland Trip – Iran Signing Ceremony Off for Now

03:44 GMT 19.06.2026 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 19.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinU.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
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US Vice President JD Vance will not travel to Switzerland on Friday for the planned signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran, a White House spokesperson said, citing unresolved logistical issues.
“The plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalized, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable.”
The signing ceremony was scheduled for Friday in Switzerland, but Trump signed the memorandum with Iran a day earlier during a dinner at Versailles.
US Vice President JD Vance was expected to represent the American delegation at the meeting in Switzerland. A White House spokesperson announced on Thursday that Vance was not departing for Switzerland.
On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum of understanding had been completed. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the document that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28.
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