https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/europe-should-pay-the-350b-bill-for-bidens-weapons-to-ukraine--trump-1124334671.html

Europe should pay the $350B bill for Biden's weapons to Ukraine — Trump

Europe should pay the $350B bill for Biden's weapons to Ukraine — Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that European countries should pay for weapons worth $350 billion that were provided to Ukraine during Joe Biden's presidency.

2026-06-20T03:19+0000

2026-06-20T03:19+0000

2026-06-20T04:29+0000

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"A lot was given away by Biden to Ukraine, and they should pay for it, meaning the Europeans should pay for it," the US president declared.Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. It has also warned that any deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target.

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