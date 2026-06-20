https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/europe-should-pay-the-350b-bill-for-bidens-weapons-to-ukraine--trump-1124334671.html
Europe should pay the $350B bill for Biden's weapons to Ukraine — Trump
Europe should pay the $350B bill for Biden's weapons to Ukraine — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that European countries should pay for weapons worth $350 billion that were provided to Ukraine during Joe Biden's presidency.
2026-06-20T03:19+0000
2026-06-20T03:19+0000
2026-06-20T04:29+0000
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"A lot was given away by Biden to Ukraine, and they should pay for it, meaning the Europeans should pay for it," the US president declared.Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. It has also warned that any deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target.
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Europe should pay the $350B bill for Biden's weapons to Ukraine — Trump
03:19 GMT 20.06.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 20.06.2026)
US President Donald Trump said that European countries should pay for weapons worth $350 billion that were provided to Ukraine during Joe Biden's presidency.
"A lot was given away by Biden to Ukraine, and they should pay for it, meaning the Europeans should pay for it," the US president declared.
Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. It has also warned that any deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target.