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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/europe-should-pay-the-350b-bill-for-bidens-weapons-to-ukraine--trump-1124334671.html
Europe should pay the $350B bill for Biden's weapons to Ukraine — Trump
Europe should pay the $350B bill for Biden's weapons to Ukraine — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that European countries should pay for weapons worth $350 billion that were provided to Ukraine during Joe Biden's presidency.
2026-06-20T03:19+0000
2026-06-20T04:29+0000
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"A lot was given away by Biden to Ukraine, and they should pay for it, meaning the Europeans should pay for it," the US president declared.Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. It has also warned that any deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target.
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Europe should pay the $350B bill for Biden's weapons to Ukraine — Trump

03:19 GMT 20.06.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 20.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said that European countries should pay for weapons worth $350 billion that were provided to Ukraine during Joe Biden's presidency.
"A lot was given away by Biden to Ukraine, and they should pay for it, meaning the Europeans should pay for it," the US president declared.
Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. It has also warned that any deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target.
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