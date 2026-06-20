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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/iran-to-close-hormuz-strait-over-israeli-lebanon-attacks--military-command-1124336859.html
Iran to Close Hormuz Strait Over Israeli Lebanon Attacks – Military Command
Iran to Close Hormuz Strait Over Israeli Lebanon Attacks – Military Command
Sputnik International
Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz to shipping in response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and US violations of the memorandum of understanding regarding a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon, according to a statement from the operational headquarters of the Iranian armed forces.
2026-06-20T13:37+0000
2026-06-20T13:37+0000
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"In view of the blatant violation of US's promises and the failure to implement the first clause of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, as well as in response to Israel's ongoing ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon... the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is announced," the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB. If Israel continues its aggression against Lebanon Tehran will take further steps to force it to fulfill its obligations, the statement said.
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Iran to Close Hormuz Strait Over Israeli Lebanon Attacks – Military Command

13:37 GMT 20.06.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz to shipping in response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and US violations of the memorandum of understanding regarding a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon, according to a statement from the operational headquarters of the Iranian armed forces.
"In view of the blatant violation of US's promises and the failure to implement the first clause of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, as well as in response to Israel's ongoing ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon... the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is announced," the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.
If Israel continues its aggression against Lebanon Tehran will take further steps to force it to fulfill its obligations, the statement said.
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