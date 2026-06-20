https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/iran-to-close-hormuz-strait-over-israeli-lebanon-attacks--military-command-1124336859.html

Iran to Close Hormuz Strait Over Israeli Lebanon Attacks – Military Command

Iran to Close Hormuz Strait Over Israeli Lebanon Attacks – Military Command

Sputnik International

Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz to shipping in response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and US violations of the memorandum of understanding regarding a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon, according to a statement from the operational headquarters of the Iranian armed forces.

2026-06-20T13:37+0000

2026-06-20T13:37+0000

2026-06-20T13:37+0000

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"In view of the blatant violation of US's promises and the failure to implement the first clause of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, as well as in response to Israel's ongoing ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon... the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is announced," the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB. If Israel continues its aggression against Lebanon Tehran will take further steps to force it to fulfill its obligations, the statement said.

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