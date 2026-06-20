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Israel Bombs Southern Lebanon Despite Announced Ceasefire
Israel Bombs Southern Lebanon Despite Announced Ceasefire
Sputnik International
Israeli forces continued heavy artillery shelling of southern Lebanon, striking the Ali Taher hill area despite a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah that had been announced just hours earlier.
2026-06-20T03:58+0000
2026-06-20T04:41+0000
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The attacks have killed at least 47 people and wounded 97 others since Friday, according to Lebanese health officials, casting doubt on the viability of the truce just as regional diplomats were hoping to stabilize the border.A US official told Reuters that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire after intensified Israeli attacks in recent days. However, reports from the ground suggest the fighting has not stopped, with heavy artillery continuing to hit the Ali Taher hill area in southern Lebanon.The site, near Nabatieh, has been a focal point of Hezbollah's defenses and the subject of repeated Israeli attempts to advance. Hezbollah fighters have reportedly repelled multiple Israeli incursions, including one that resulted in the deaths of four Israeli soldiers and the loss of an advanced Merkava tank.Iran has made clear that continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon could derail broader diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told Al Jazeera that Iran is ready to continue diplomacy with the United States – but only on the condition that Washington ensures Israel abides by the memorandum of understanding (MoU) and stops attacking Lebanon.
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Israel Bombs Southern Lebanon Despite Announced Ceasefire

03:58 GMT 20.06.2026 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 20.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitThe United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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Israeli forces continued heavy artillery shelling of southern Lebanon, striking the Ali Taher hill area despite a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah that had been announced just hours earlier.
The attacks have killed at least 47 people and wounded 97 others since Friday, according to Lebanese health officials, casting doubt on the viability of the truce just as regional diplomats were hoping to stabilize the border.
A US official told Reuters that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire after intensified Israeli attacks in recent days. However, reports from the ground suggest the fighting has not stopped, with heavy artillery continuing to hit the Ali Taher hill area in southern Lebanon.
The site, near Nabatieh, has been a focal point of Hezbollah's defenses and the subject of repeated Israeli attempts to advance. Hezbollah fighters have reportedly repelled multiple Israeli incursions, including one that resulted in the deaths of four Israeli soldiers and the loss of an advanced Merkava tank.
Iran has made clear that continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon could derail broader diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.
Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told Al Jazeera that Iran is ready to continue diplomacy with the United States – but only on the condition that Washington ensures Israel abides by the memorandum of understanding (MoU) and stops attacking Lebanon.
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