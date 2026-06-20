https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/nato-chief-heads-to-white-house-after-hegseth-called-alliance-paper-tiger-1124334774.html

NATO Chief Heads to White House After Hegseth Called Alliance 'Paper Tiger'

NATO Chief Heads to White House After Hegseth Called Alliance 'Paper Tiger'

Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to Washington on June 24 for talks with President Donald Trump and senior administration officials, the alliance announced, as transatlantic tensions simmer over defense spending and burden-sharing.

2026-06-20T03:41+0000

2026-06-20T03:41+0000

2026-06-20T04:34+0000

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"From 23 to 25 June 2026, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Mark Rutte, will visit Washington D.C. On Wednesday 24 June, the Secretary General will meet with the President of the United States, Mr. Donald J. Trump, at the White House. He will also meet​ with senior Administration officials. The Secretary General will join the E5 meeting virtually from Washington DC," the statement said.On June 25, Rutte will meet with US Congress members and take part in a discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council, it said.The visit comes just one day after U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth publicly slammed NATO allies, accusing the alliance of being a "paper tiger" and launching a six-month review of American troop deployments in Europe.

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