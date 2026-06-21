https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/south-korea-becomes-worlds-fastestgrowing-arms-exporter---sipri-1124337172.html
South Korea Becomes World's Fastest‑Growing Arms Exporter - SIPRI
South Korea Becomes World's Fastest‑Growing Arms Exporter - SIPRI
Sputnik International
South Korea has emerged as one of the world's fastest‑growing arms exporters, with revenues from its top defense firms projected to nearly quadruple since 2021, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
2026-06-21T03:42+0000
2026-06-21T03:42+0000
2026-06-21T04:54+0000
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south korea
stockholm international peace research institute (sipri)
hyundai
nato
donald trump
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The country now ranks as the ninth largest arms exporter globally, with the combined revenue of its four largest defense companies – Hanwha Group, Hyundai Rotem, LIG Nex1, and Korea Aerospace Industries – expected to reach approximately $37 billion in 2026, nearly four times the 2021 figure.South Korea has also become the second‑largest supplier of weapons to European NATO member states, trailing only the United States, the report noted.The surge in exports comes as the Trump administration debates scaling back its security commitments to the alliance, creating an opening for Seoul to expand its footprint in the European defense market.
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south korea, stockholm international peace research institute (sipri), hyundai, nato, donald trump
south korea, stockholm international peace research institute (sipri), hyundai, nato, donald trump
South Korea Becomes World's Fastest‑Growing Arms Exporter - SIPRI
03:42 GMT 21.06.2026 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 21.06.2026)
South Korea has emerged as one of the world's fastest‑growing arms exporters, with revenues from its top defense firms projected to nearly quadruple since 2021, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The country now ranks as the ninth largest arms exporter globally, with the combined revenue of its four largest defense companies – Hanwha Group, Hyundai Rotem, LIG Nex1, and Korea Aerospace Industries – expected to reach approximately $37 billion in 2026, nearly four times the 2021 figure.
South Korea has also become the second‑largest supplier of weapons to European NATO member states, trailing only the United States, the report noted.
The surge in exports comes as the Trump administration debates scaling back its security commitments to the alliance, creating an opening for Seoul to expand its footprint in the European defense market.