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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Resign Monday – Report
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Resign Monday – Report
Sputnik International
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to resign on Monday after accepting that his time in office has run out, The Observer reported, citing Labour MPs and ministers.
2026-06-21T03:58+0000
2026-06-21T03:58+0000
2026-06-21T04:58+0000
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The prime minister now faces an ultimatum from his own party. A majority of Labour MPs are backing Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, who recently won a by‑election and is set to be sworn in as an MP on Monday.Burnham, a former minister in Gordon Brown's government, crushed his Conservative opponent and defeated Reform UK in the Greater Manchester seat – a result that has significantly strengthened his position.Starmer is said to have "come up hard against the reality that the support isn't there," according to a Labour source quoted by The Observer. "The truth is everyone knows this is no longer a tenable proposition."Burnham's supporters claim he has secured the backing of more than 201 Labour MPs – over half the Parliamentary Labour Party – meaning Starmer can no longer tell the King that he commands the confidence of the House of Commons. If Starmer does not step down voluntarily, Burnham is expected to challenge him for the Labour leadership.
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united kingdom (uk), keir starmer, uk labour party, house of commons, greater manchester, andy burnham
united kingdom (uk), keir starmer, uk labour party, house of commons, greater manchester, andy burnham
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Resign Monday – Report
03:58 GMT 21.06.2026 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 21.06.2026)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to resign on Monday after accepting that his time in office has run out, The Observer reported, citing Labour MPs and ministers.
The prime minister now faces an ultimatum from his own party. A majority of Labour MPs are backing Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, who recently won a by‑election and is set to be sworn in as an MP on Monday.
Burnham, a former minister in Gordon Brown's government, crushed his Conservative opponent and defeated Reform UK in the Greater Manchester seat – a result that has significantly strengthened his position.
Starmer is said to have "come up hard against the reality that the support isn't there," according to a Labour source quoted by The Observer. "The truth is everyone knows this is no longer a tenable proposition."
Burnham's supporters claim he has secured the backing of more than 201 Labour MPs – over half the Parliamentary Labour Party – meaning Starmer can no longer tell the King that he commands the confidence of the House of Commons. If Starmer does not step down voluntarily, Burnham is expected to challenge him for the Labour leadership.