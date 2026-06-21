https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-to-discuss-irans-nuclear-program-lebanon-ceasefire-at-talks-in-switzerland--vance-1124337279.html
US to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program, Lebanon Ceasefire at Talks in Switzerland – Vance
US to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program, Lebanon Ceasefire at Talks in Switzerland – Vance
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance said the United States would discuss Tehran's nuclear program and the Lebanon ceasefire during talks with Iran in Switzerland.
2026-06-21T03:19+0000
2026-06-21T03:19+0000
2026-06-21T04:56+0000
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"Hopefully we make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire," Vance told reporters before departure for Switzerland. Vance previously called off a trip to Switzerland, where the first meeting between US and Iranian representatives involving mediators from Pakistan and Qatar was scheduled for June 19. On Thursday, Vance said his departure depended on when the Iranian delegation would fly to Switzerland. On Saturday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced the Iranian delegation's arrival in the country.
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US to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program, Lebanon Ceasefire at Talks in Switzerland – Vance
03:19 GMT 21.06.2026 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 21.06.2026)
US Vice President JD Vance said the United States would discuss Tehran's nuclear program and the Lebanon ceasefire during talks with Iran in Switzerland.
"Hopefully we make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire," Vance told reporters before departure for Switzerland.
Vance previously called off a trip to Switzerland, where the first meeting between US and Iranian representatives involving mediators from Pakistan and Qatar was scheduled for June 19. On Thursday, Vance said his departure depended on when the Iranian delegation would fly to Switzerland. On Saturday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced the Iranian delegation's arrival in the country.