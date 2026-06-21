https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-to-discuss-irans-nuclear-program-lebanon-ceasefire-at-talks-in-switzerland--vance-1124337279.html

US to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program, Lebanon Ceasefire at Talks in Switzerland – Vance

US to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program, Lebanon Ceasefire at Talks in Switzerland – Vance

Sputnik International

US Vice President JD Vance said the United States would discuss Tehran's nuclear program and the Lebanon ceasefire during talks with Iran in Switzerland.

2026-06-21T03:19+0000

2026-06-21T03:19+0000

2026-06-21T04:56+0000

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"Hopefully we make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire," Vance told reporters before departure for Switzerland. Vance previously called off a trip to Switzerland, where the first meeting between US and Iranian representatives involving mediators from Pakistan and Qatar was scheduled for June 19. On Thursday, Vance said his departure depended on when the Iranian delegation would fly to Switzerland. On Saturday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced the Iranian delegation's arrival in the country.

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