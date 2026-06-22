https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/de-la-espriella-wins-colombias-presidential-elections-with-997-of-votes-counted--cne-1124340386.html

De la Espriella Wins Colombia's Presidential Elections With 99.7% of Votes Counted -CNE

De la Espriella Wins Colombia's Presidential Elections With 99.7% of Votes Counted -CNE

Sputnik International

Abelardo de la Espriella, a candidate of the right-wing conservative movement Defenders of the Homeland, has won the second round of Colombia's presidential election, with 99.7% of the votes counted, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE) broadcast.

2026-06-22T03:59+0000

2026-06-22T03:59+0000

2026-06-22T04:50+0000

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gustavo petro

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marco rubio

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De la Espriella gained 49.65%, or 12,931,544 votes. His opponent, Ivan Cepeda, candidate of the ruling left-wing bloc Historic Pact, received 48.7%, or 12,684,994 votes.Cepeda called the preliminary count "not final or binding," and called on supporters to "stay vigilant" over scrutiny, after which he'll recognize the official result. He added that lawyers will challenge 33,000 polling stations across the country.The leaders of Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile congratulated the opposition candidate on his victory in Colombia's presidential runoff.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sent his congratulations on X, expressing hope for "close work" with the incoming administration.Incumbent Gustavo Petro is constitutionally barred from a second term.

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