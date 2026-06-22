https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/several-people-injured-in-explosion-at-qatar-factory--interior-ministry-1124340096.html

Several People Injured in Explosion at Qatar Factory – Interior Ministry

Several People Injured in Explosion at Qatar Factory – Interior Ministry

Sputnik International

Several people were injured in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan industrial zone in Qatar, the country's Ministry of Interior said.

2026-06-22T03:14+0000

2026-06-22T03:14+0000

2026-06-22T04:41+0000

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"An internal explosion occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City due to a technical incident... the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City. A number of injuries were reported, with no leaks posing a threat to public safety," the ministry said on X. It said the competent authorities are continuing to respond to the incident. A fire broke out following the explosion at the Ras Laffan industrial complex in Qatar, firefighters managed to contain the blaze, according to a statement from the Qatari state-owned company QatarEnergy."QatarEnergy confirms that there was an operational incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday 21 June 2026. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control," the statement said. Reuters reported citing Qatar's Interior Ministry that at least 54 people were injured and 18 missing after the blast. Ras Laffan is the world's largest LNG facility – critical to Qatar's energy exports.

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