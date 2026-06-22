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US-Iran Talks Day 1 Conclude With Agreement on 60‑Day Roadmap
US-Iran Talks Day 1 Conclude With Agreement on 60‑Day Roadmap
Sputnik International
The first day of high‑level US‑Iran talks in Switzerland concluded with agreement on a 60‑day roadmap to reach a final deal, according to a joint statement from mediators Qatar and Pakistan.
2026-06-22T03:42+0000
2026-06-22T03:42+0000
2026-06-22T04:52+0000
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The meeting in Lucerne took place in a "positive and constructive atmosphere," with "encouraging progress" toward finalizing the agreement. The joint statement, issued by Qatari and Pakistani mediators, confirmed that technical negotiations will begin immediately.Key Outcomes of the TalksThe mediators outlined three main achievements from the day's discussions:Iran Announces Sanctions Relief, ReconstructionIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared major breakthroughs as a result of the Qatari and Pakistani mediation.Araghchi announced:According to Araghchi, the "first real test" of the agreement will be the establishment of a deconfliction cell for Lebanon.The talks are set to continue with technical negotiations expected to work through the details of the framework. Both US and Iranian delegations have remained in Switzerland, with discussions continuing in various formats.
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US-Iran Talks Day 1 Conclude With Agreement on 60‑Day Roadmap
03:42 GMT 22.06.2026 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 22.06.2026)
The first day of high‑level US‑Iran talks in Switzerland concluded with agreement on a 60‑day roadmap to reach a final deal, according to a joint statement from mediators Qatar and Pakistan.
The meeting in Lucerne took place in a "positive and constructive atmosphere," with "encouraging progress" toward finalizing the agreement. The joint statement, issued by Qatari and Pakistani mediators, confirmed that technical negotiations will begin immediately.
Key Outcomes of the Talks
The mediators outlined three main achievements from the day's discussions:
A high‑level committee
will be established for political oversight of the mediation process.
A 60‑day roadmap
was agreed to reach a final agreement.
A communication line
has been set up for safe passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent incidents and misunderstandings.
Iran Announces Sanctions Relief, Reconstruction
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared major breakthroughs as a result of the Qatari and Pakistani mediation.
Oil and petrochemical export restrictions have been lifted
Some frozen assets have been released
A major reconstruction and development plan has been launched for Iran
According to Araghchi, the "first real test" of the agreement will be the establishment of a deconfliction cell for Lebanon.
The talks are set to continue with technical negotiations expected to work through the details of the framework. Both US and Iranian delegations have remained in Switzerland, with discussions continuing in various formats.