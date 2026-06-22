https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/us-iran-talks-day-1-conclude-with-agreement-on-60day-roadmap-1124340681.html

US-Iran Talks Day 1 Conclude With Agreement on 60‑Day Roadmap

US-Iran Talks Day 1 Conclude With Agreement on 60‑Day Roadmap

Sputnik International

The first day of high‑level US‑Iran talks in Switzerland concluded with agreement on a 60‑day roadmap to reach a final deal, according to a joint statement from mediators Qatar and Pakistan.

2026-06-22T03:42+0000

2026-06-22T03:42+0000

2026-06-22T04:52+0000

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The meeting in Lucerne took place in a "positive and constructive atmosphere," with "encouraging progress" toward finalizing the agreement. The joint statement, issued by Qatari and Pakistani mediators, confirmed that technical negotiations will begin immediately.Key Outcomes of the TalksThe mediators outlined three main achievements from the day's discussions:Iran Announces Sanctions Relief, ReconstructionIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared major breakthroughs as a result of the Qatari and Pakistani mediation.Araghchi announced:According to Araghchi, the "first real test" of the agreement will be the establishment of a deconfliction cell for Lebanon.The talks are set to continue with technical negotiations expected to work through the details of the framework. Both US and Iranian delegations have remained in Switzerland, with discussions continuing in various formats.

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