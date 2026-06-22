International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/us-iran-talks-day-1-conclude-with-agreement-on-60day-roadmap-1124340681.html
US-Iran Talks Day 1 Conclude With Agreement on 60‑Day Roadmap
US-Iran Talks Day 1 Conclude With Agreement on 60‑Day Roadmap
Sputnik International
The first day of high‑level US‑Iran talks in Switzerland concluded with agreement on a 60‑day roadmap to reach a final deal, according to a joint statement from mediators Qatar and Pakistan.
2026-06-22T03:42+0000
2026-06-22T04:52+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
abbas araghchi
middle east
switzerland
pakistan
us
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124340522_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cc070bf9f7b17fe24dcc1de55cc569c3.jpg
The meeting in Lucerne took place in a "positive and constructive atmosphere," with "encouraging progress" toward finalizing the agreement. The joint statement, issued by Qatari and Pakistani mediators, confirmed that technical negotiations will begin immediately.Key Outcomes of the TalksThe mediators outlined three main achievements from the day's discussions:Iran Announces Sanctions Relief, ReconstructionIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared major breakthroughs as a result of the Qatari and Pakistani mediation.Araghchi announced:According to Araghchi, the "first real test" of the agreement will be the establishment of a deconfliction cell for Lebanon.The talks are set to continue with technical negotiations expected to work through the details of the framework. Both US and Iranian delegations have remained in Switzerland, with discussions continuing in various formats.
iran
switzerland
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124340522_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9323c0eec85f4c166d98acdb8ad45c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, abbas araghchi, middle east, switzerland, pakistan, us, us-iran relations
iran, abbas araghchi, middle east, switzerland, pakistan, us, us-iran relations

US-Iran Talks Day 1 Conclude With Agreement on 60‑Day Roadmap

03:42 GMT 22.06.2026 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 22.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA sign at the entrance to the Burgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland
A sign at the entrance to the Burgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
The first day of high‑level US‑Iran talks in Switzerland concluded with agreement on a 60‑day roadmap to reach a final deal, according to a joint statement from mediators Qatar and Pakistan.
The meeting in Lucerne took place in a "positive and constructive atmosphere," with "encouraging progress" toward finalizing the agreement. The joint statement, issued by Qatari and Pakistani mediators, confirmed that technical negotiations will begin immediately.

Key Outcomes of the Talks

The mediators outlined three main achievements from the day's discussions:
A high‑level committee will be established for political oversight of the mediation process.
A 60‑day roadmap was agreed to reach a final agreement.
A communication line has been set up for safe passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent incidents and misunderstandings.

Iran Announces Sanctions Relief, Reconstruction

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared major breakthroughs as a result of the Qatari and Pakistani mediation.
Araghchi announced:
Oil and petrochemical export restrictions have been lifted
Some frozen assets have been released
A major reconstruction and development plan has been launched for Iran
According to Araghchi, the "first real test" of the agreement will be the establishment of a deconfliction cell for Lebanon.
The talks are set to continue with technical negotiations expected to work through the details of the framework. Both US and Iranian delegations have remained in Switzerland, with discussions continuing in various formats.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала