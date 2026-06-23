https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/acting-us-intelligence-chief-launches-mass-layoffs---report-1124345411.html

Acting US Intelligence Chief Launches Mass Layoffs - Report

Acting US Intelligence Chief Launches Mass Layoffs - Report

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mass layoffs have begun at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) after Bill Pulte took over as acting director, CNN... 23.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-23T05:58+0000

2026-06-23T05:58+0000

2026-06-23T05:58+0000

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donald trump

us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)

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Last week, CNN reported that Pulte, on his first day in his new position, requested a list of employees to be laid off. "The deep state firings have begun," the source was quoted as saying by the broadcaster on Monday. The layoffs will primarily affect the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) and the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the report added. Congressional Democrats have strongly opposed such a reorganization, warning that large-scale layoffs, following the 2025 staff reductions, threaten national security, the report read. "Given your lack of experience within the Intelligence Community, it is difficult to imagine that in such a short amount of time you have already developed fully informed views as to how to shrink ODNI without incurring risks to national security," a letter to Pulte said. In early June, Trump appointed Pulte acting director of national intelligence. Pulte will also retain his positions as the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac mortgage agencies. Trump said he wants the new acting director to implement cuts within the intelligence community.

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donald trump, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)