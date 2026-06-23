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Ford, GM to Start Building Tomahawks and Patriots — Trump
Ford, GM to Start Building Tomahawks and Patriots — Trump
Sputnik International
US auto giants Ford and General Motors will begin manufacturing weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles and Patriot air defense systems, as part of a broader economic push to replenish stockpiles depleted during the Iran war, President Donald Trump announced.
2026-06-23T03:58+0000
2026-06-23T04:31+0000
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"We're in a big, strong economic push to do the weapons," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that auto companies with excess capacity are making deals to switch production lines. "General Motors is all excited about building weapons now."The US military fired over 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles and thousands of Patriot interceptors during the conflict with Iran, severely draining reserves. The White House has been in emergency meetings with defense contractors to address the shortfall.Trump said Ford and GM are among the manufacturers signing contracts to produce missiles, adding that "we want to make sure we always have a lot of them."
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donald trump, us, iran, general motors (gm), ford, general motors, patriot, tomahawk, white house, military & intelligence

Ford, GM to Start Building Tomahawks and Patriots — Trump

03:58 GMT 23.06.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 23.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Kenneth MollA Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2026
© AP Photo / Kenneth Moll
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US auto giants Ford and General Motors will begin manufacturing weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles and Patriot air defense systems, as part of a broader economic push to replenish stockpiles depleted during the Iran war, President Donald Trump announced.
"We're in a big, strong economic push to do the weapons," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that auto companies with excess capacity are making deals to switch production lines. "General Motors is all excited about building weapons now."
The US military fired over 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles and thousands of Patriot interceptors during the conflict with Iran, severely draining reserves. The White House has been in emergency meetings with defense contractors to address the shortfall.
Trump said Ford and GM are among the manufacturers signing contracts to produce missiles, adding that "we want to make sure we always have a lot of them."
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