https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/ford-gm-to-start-building-tomahawks-and-patriots--trump-1124345081.html
Ford, GM to Start Building Tomahawks and Patriots — Trump
Ford, GM to Start Building Tomahawks and Patriots — Trump
Sputnik International
US auto giants Ford and General Motors will begin manufacturing weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles and Patriot air defense systems, as part of a broader economic push to replenish stockpiles depleted during the Iran war, President Donald Trump announced.
2026-06-23T03:58+0000
2026-06-23T03:58+0000
2026-06-23T04:31+0000
military
donald trump
us
iran
general motors (gm)
ford
general motors
patriot
tomahawk
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/11/1122975835_0:208:2000:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_b586bab4513c5a55935ca9756c1fc564.jpg
"We're in a big, strong economic push to do the weapons," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that auto companies with excess capacity are making deals to switch production lines. "General Motors is all excited about building weapons now."The US military fired over 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles and thousands of Patriot interceptors during the conflict with Iran, severely draining reserves. The White House has been in emergency meetings with defense contractors to address the shortfall.Trump said Ford and GM are among the manufacturers signing contracts to produce missiles, adding that "we want to make sure we always have a lot of them."
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/11/1122975835_97:0:1874:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_db6febfac58951537f1302619d927483.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, us, iran, general motors (gm), ford, general motors, patriot, tomahawk, white house, military & intelligence
donald trump, us, iran, general motors (gm), ford, general motors, patriot, tomahawk, white house, military & intelligence
Ford, GM to Start Building Tomahawks and Patriots — Trump
03:58 GMT 23.06.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 23.06.2026)
US auto giants Ford and General Motors will begin manufacturing weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles and Patriot air defense systems, as part of a broader economic push to replenish stockpiles depleted during the Iran war, President Donald Trump announced.
"We're in a big, strong economic push to do the weapons," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that auto companies with excess capacity are making deals to switch production lines. "General Motors is all excited about building weapons now."
The US military fired over 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles and thousands of Patriot interceptors during the conflict with Iran, severely draining reserves. The White House has been in emergency meetings with defense contractors to address the shortfall.
Trump said Ford and GM are among the manufacturers signing contracts to produce missiles, adding that "we want to make sure we always have a lot of them."