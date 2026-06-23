https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/irans-top-negotiator-heads-to-oman-to-finalize-strait-of-hormuz-arrangements-1124344964.html

Iran's Top Negotiator Arrives in Oman to Finalize Strait of Hormuz Arrangements

Iran's Top Negotiator Arrives in Oman to Finalize Strait of Hormuz Arrangements

Sputnik International

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Muscat on Tuesday leading a senior delegation for talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, as Tehran moves to lock in its post-war arrangements for the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

2026-06-23T03:18+0000

2026-06-23T03:18+0000

2026-06-23T04:56+0000

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The delegation includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials, according to Iranian state media. The discussions are expected to focus on expanding bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and coordination on administering the strait, whose shipping lanes lie within the territorial waters of both Iran and Oman.The visit comes as Tehran seeks to finalize arrangements for managing the waterway under the recently agreed US-Iran framework. Iran's chief negotiator has previously stated that the strait will be "managed under Iranian arrangements" and will "never return to what it was before the war."Oman has played a key role as a mediator between Tehran and Washington throughout the conflict. The Sultanate's proximity to the strait—alongside Iran—gives it a direct stake in any new maritime regime.The talks also come as Iran and the US move to implement a broader agreement that includes the release of $12 billion in frozen assets, the establishment of safe passage mechanisms for commercial shipping, and the creation of a deconfliction cell for Lebanon.

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middle east, iran, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, abbas araghchi, oman, strait of hormuz