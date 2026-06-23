https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/us-iran-technical-talks-conclude-with-working-groups-12-billion-asset-release-1124344830.html

US-Iran Technical Talks Conclude With Working Groups, $12 Billion Asset Release

US-Iran Technical Talks Conclude With Working Groups, $12 Billion Asset Release

Sputnik International

Iran and the United States have concluded a round of technical talks in Switzerland, with Tehran's deputy foreign minister announcing the formation of four working groups and the finalization of a $12 billion frozen assets release, according to Iranian state media.

2026-06-23T03:42+0000

2026-06-23T03:42+0000

2026-06-23T04:23+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

mohammad bagher ghalibaf

abbas araghchi

switzerland

iranian parliament

treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac)

qatar

pakistan

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The talks, held at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Bürgenstock, were mediated by Qatar and Pakistan. The four working groups will focus on sanctions termination, nuclear issues, reconstruction and economic development, and monitoring and implementation. The first session of high-level talks concluded on Sunday, with mediators reporting "encouraging progress" and establishing a 60‑day roadmap.As part of the agreement, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued Iran General License X, authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical products, and petroleum products. The temporary license, valid through August 21, 2026, also covers shipping, insurance, docking, and emergency repairs. "The US has temporarily eased restrictions on Iranian oil transactions," sources confirmed.Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf confirmed that the release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets was finalized in Switzerland. The funds will be released in two separate $6 billion tranches. The agreement also includes temporary relief measures affecting several sectors.The US and Iran have agreed to establish a direct communication line for the Strait of Hormuz to prevent incidents and ensure safe passage for commercial vessels. A coordination center and telephone hotline will be set up to resolve any issues or misunderstandings involving ships transiting the waterway. Iran's chief negotiator said the strait will be "managed under Iranian arrangements" and would "never return to what it was before the war," according to state media.A "Conflict Prevention Unit" (or deconfliction cell) has been established to stabilize front lines in Lebanon, involving Iran, the US, Qatar, and Pakistan alongside the Lebanese government. The cell will operate alongside the Lebanese government. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the unit the "first real test" of the emerging agreement.The technical teams will continue discussions on implementation details. The high-level committee will oversee political supervision of the mediation, with a 60‑day roadmap agreed to reach a final agreement.

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iran, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, abbas araghchi, switzerland, iranian parliament, treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac), qatar, pakistan