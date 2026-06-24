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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/-pakistan-iran--the-gulf--a-new-islamic-military-alliance-taking-shape-1124355242.html
Pakistan, Iran & the Gulf — a New Islamic Military Alliance Taking Shape?
Pakistan, Iran & the Gulf — a New Islamic Military Alliance Taking Shape?
Sputnik International
During his visit to Islamabad, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the Islamic world to “form a united front against their enemies."
2026-06-24T18:11+0000
2026-06-24T18:11+0000
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This call builds on previous proposals by Pakistan to establish a “NATO-style alliance” for Muslim-majority states:
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military & intelligence, masoud pezeshkian, salih muslim, ishaq dar, saudi arabia, qatar, pakistan

Pakistan, Iran & the Gulf — a New Islamic Military Alliance Taking Shape?

18:11 GMT 24.06.2026
© AP Photo / Pedro UgarteA Pakistani flag flies over government troops installed on top of a defense position on a former base of Taliban militants overlooking the Swat Valley, at Banai Baba Ziarat area, northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, May 22, 2009
A Pakistani flag flies over government troops installed on top of a defense position on a former base of Taliban militants overlooking the Swat Valley, at Banai Baba Ziarat area, northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, May 22, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
© AP Photo / Pedro Ugarte
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During his visit to Islamabad, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the Islamic world to “form a united front against their enemies."
This call builds on previous proposals by Pakistan to establish a “NATO-style alliance” for Muslim-majority states:
September 2025 — after Israeli strikes on Qatar, Pakistan proposed an "Arab-Islamic Task Force" at an emergency OIC summit in Doha
17 September 2025 — Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact: an attack on one is an attack on both, mirroring NATO's Article 5.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the pact a first step toward a "NATO-style
alliance" that could in the future include all 57 Islamic nations
April 2026 — Pakistan deployed troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia amid the US-Iran war
Turkiye and Qatar are also in talks about joining the Saudi-Pakistani defense pact, according to Pakistani officials
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkiye is in talks with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on a defense alliance, but no deal yet
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