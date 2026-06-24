Pakistan, Iran & the Gulf — a New Islamic Military Alliance Taking Shape?

September 2025 — after Israeli strikes on Qatar, Pakistan proposed an "Arab-Islamic Task Force" at an emergency OIC summit in Doha September 2025 — after Israeli strikes on Qatar, Pakistan proposed an "Arab-Islamic Task Force" at an emergency OIC summit in Doha

17 September 2025 — Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact: an attack on one is an attack on both, mirroring NATO's Article 5. 17 September 2025 — Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact: an attack on one is an attack on both, mirroring NATO's Article 5.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the pact a first step toward a "NATO-style

alliance" that could in the future include all 57 Islamic nations Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the pact a first step toward a "NATO-stylealliance" that could in the future include all 57 Islamic nations

April 2026 — Pakistan deployed troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia amid the US-Iran war April 2026 — Pakistan deployed troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia amid the US-Iran war

Turkiye and Qatar are also in talks about joining the Saudi-Pakistani defense pact, according to Pakistani officials Turkiye and Qatar are also in talks about joining the Saudi-Pakistani defense pact, according to Pakistani officials