US Senate Votes to Halt Trump’s Iran War Powers — Reports
© AP Photo / Erin ScottHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
© AP Photo / Erin Scott
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The US Senate voted 50–48 to approve a measure aimed at blocking further military action against Iran unless Congress authorizes it, American media reported.
Four Republicans joined Democrats in backing the resolution, marking another political blow to President Donald Trump after the House passed a similar anti-war measure earlier in June.
The vote comes after Trump signed a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on June 18, following more than 100 days of US military aggression.
However, the Senate measure is largely symbolic for now and is not expected to immediately restrict Trump’s actions. It would still require further steps to become binding.
The vote shows growing pressure inside the US political system over the legality and cost of US aggression against Iran.
The vote comes after Trump signed a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on June 18, following more than 100 days of US military aggression.
However, the Senate measure is largely symbolic for now and is not expected to immediately restrict Trump’s actions. It would still require further steps to become binding.
The vote shows growing pressure inside the US political system over the legality and cost of US aggression against Iran.