https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/us-senate-votes-to-halt-trumps-iran-war-powers--reports-1124351019.html

US Senate Votes to Halt Trump’s Iran War Powers — Reports

US Senate Votes to Halt Trump’s Iran War Powers — Reports

Sputnik International

The US Senate voted 50–48 to approve a measure aimed at blocking further military action against Iran unless Congress authorizes it, American media reported.

2026-06-24T04:55+0000

2026-06-24T04:55+0000

2026-06-24T04:55+0000

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Four Republicans joined Democrats in backing the resolution, marking another political blow to President Donald Trump after the House passed a similar anti-war measure earlier in June.The vote comes after Trump signed a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on June 18, following more than 100 days of US military aggression.However, the Senate measure is largely symbolic for now and is not expected to immediately restrict Trump’s actions. It would still require further steps to become binding.The vote shows growing pressure inside the US political system over the legality and cost of US aggression against Iran.

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