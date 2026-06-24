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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/us-war-on-venezuela-has-paid-off-28-times-with-venezuelan-oil--trump-1124351228.html
US War on Venezuela Has Paid off '28 Times' With Venezuelan Oil — Trump
US War on Venezuela Has Paid off '28 Times' With Venezuelan Oil — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said the US had already recovered the cost of its war on Venezuela “28 times” through Venezuelan oil, adding that the US is “making a lot of money, too.”
2026-06-24T05:07+0000
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“48 minutes to win that war,” Trump said. “We brought millions of barrels of oil out.”The figure marks a shift from Trump’s previous claim about a week earlier, when he said the US had made the money back “42 times over.”The remarks come months after the US launched its January military aggression against Venezuela, which resulted in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and a major expansion of US influence over the country’s oil sector.Trump also said Venezuela should be included when counting US oil and gas production, claiming the country is “essentially” part of the US energy picture.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/us-strikes-on-venezuela-oil-grab--latin-america-fear-tactics---analyst-1123411106.html
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US War on Venezuela Has Paid off '28 Times' With Venezuelan Oil — Trump

05:07 GMT 24.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said the US had already recovered the cost of its war on Venezuela “28 times” through Venezuelan oil, adding that the US is “making a lot of money, too.”
“48 minutes to win that war,” Trump said. “We brought millions of barrels of oil out.”

The figure marks a shift from Trump’s previous claim about a week earlier, when he said the US had made the money back “42 times over.”

The remarks come months after the US launched its January military aggression against Venezuela, which resulted in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and a major expansion of US influence over the country’s oil sector.

Trump also said Venezuela should be included when counting US oil and gas production, claiming the country is “essentially” part of the US energy picture.
Government supporters display posters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, right, and former President Hugo Chávez in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
Analysis
US Strikes on Venezuela: Oil Grab & Latin America Fear Tactics - Analyst
3 January, 13:24 GMT
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