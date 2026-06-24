https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/us-war-on-venezuela-has-paid-off-28-times-with-venezuelan-oil--trump-1124351228.html

US War on Venezuela Has Paid off '28 Times' With Venezuelan Oil — Trump

US War on Venezuela Has Paid off '28 Times' With Venezuelan Oil — Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said the US had already recovered the cost of its war on Venezuela “28 times” through Venezuelan oil, adding that the US is “making a lot of money, too.”

2026-06-24T05:07+0000

2026-06-24T05:07+0000

2026-06-24T05:07+0000

americas

us

donald trump

nicolás maduro

venezuela

kidnapping

war of aggression

war

intervention

foreign intervention

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091863_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a3a3dbd0c33c4f9d1a5f70b950eda37.jpg

“48 minutes to win that war,” Trump said. “We brought millions of barrels of oil out.”The figure marks a shift from Trump’s previous claim about a week earlier, when he said the US had made the money back “42 times over.”The remarks come months after the US launched its January military aggression against Venezuela, which resulted in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and a major expansion of US influence over the country’s oil sector.Trump also said Venezuela should be included when counting US oil and gas production, claiming the country is “essentially” part of the US energy picture.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/us-strikes-on-venezuela-oil-grab--latin-america-fear-tactics---analyst-1123411106.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, nicolás maduro, venezuela, kidnapping, war of aggression, war, intervention, foreign intervention, us hegemony, oil, oil supplies, oil exports, oil production, plunder, plundering