US War on Venezuela Has Paid off '28 Times' With Venezuelan Oil — Trump
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said the US had already recovered the cost of its war on Venezuela “28 times” through Venezuelan oil, adding that the US is “making a lot of money, too.”
“48 minutes to win that war,” Trump said. “We brought millions of barrels of oil out.”
The figure marks a shift from Trump’s previous claim about a week earlier, when he said the US had made the money back “42 times over.”
The remarks come months after the US launched its January military aggression against Venezuela, which resulted in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and a major expansion of US influence over the country’s oil sector.
Trump also said Venezuela should be included when counting US oil and gas production, claiming the country is “essentially” part of the US energy picture.
The figure marks a shift from Trump’s previous claim about a week earlier, when he said the US had made the money back “42 times over.”
The remarks come months after the US launched its January military aggression against Venezuela, which resulted in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and a major expansion of US influence over the country’s oil sector.
Trump also said Venezuela should be included when counting US oil and gas production, claiming the country is “essentially” part of the US energy picture.
3 January, 13:24 GMT