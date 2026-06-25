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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/we-can-always-put-them-back-on--bessent-relishes-sanctions-on-iran-1124355736.html
'We Can Always Put Them Back on' — Bessent Relishes Sanctions on Iran
'We Can Always Put Them Back on' — Bessent Relishes Sanctions on Iran
Sputnik International
"It is a carrot that we can always pull back. We want them to see what it feels like not having the sanctions on and then we can always put them back on," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, exposing the blatant hypocrisy of US negotiators.
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2026-06-25T04:58+0000
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Under Article 13 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, negotiations on a final agreement can begin only after implementation starts on five key provisions: a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, the lifting of the US naval blockade, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, waivers for Iranian oil exports, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.Yet, Bessent's admission exposes the two-faced nature of US diplomacy, proving that the US can scrap any deal at a moment's notice.
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'We Can Always Put Them Back on' — Bessent Relishes Sanctions on Iran

04:58 GMT 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Ways and Means during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Ways and Means during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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"It is a carrot that we can always pull back. We want them to see what it feels like not having the sanctions on and then we can always put them back on," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, exposing the blatant hypocrisy of US negotiators.
Under Article 13 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, negotiations on a final agreement can begin only after implementation starts on five key provisions: a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, the lifting of the US naval blockade, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, waivers for Iranian oil exports, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Yet, Bessent's admission exposes the two-faced nature of US diplomacy, proving that the US can scrap any deal at a moment's notice.
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