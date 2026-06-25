https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/we-can-always-put-them-back-on--bessent-relishes-sanctions-on-iran-1124355736.html
'We Can Always Put Them Back on' — Bessent Relishes Sanctions on Iran
'We Can Always Put Them Back on' — Bessent Relishes Sanctions on Iran
Sputnik International
"It is a carrot that we can always pull back. We want them to see what it feels like not having the sanctions on and then we can always put them back on," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, exposing the blatant hypocrisy of US negotiators.
2026-06-25T04:58+0000
2026-06-25T04:58+0000
2026-06-25T04:58+0000
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Under Article 13 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, negotiations on a final agreement can begin only after implementation starts on five key provisions: a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, the lifting of the US naval blockade, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, waivers for Iranian oil exports, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.Yet, Bessent's admission exposes the two-faced nature of US diplomacy, proving that the US can scrap any deal at a moment's notice.
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iran, us treasury, lebanon, sanctions, new sanctions, iran sanctions, us hypocrisy, hypocrisy, us hegemony, dollar hegemony, dollar, war, war of aggression, us-iran relations
'We Can Always Put Them Back on' — Bessent Relishes Sanctions on Iran
"It is a carrot that we can always pull back. We want them to see what it feels like not having the sanctions on and then we can always put them back on," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, exposing the blatant hypocrisy of US negotiators.
Under Article 13 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, negotiations on a final agreement can begin only after implementation starts on five key provisions: a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, the lifting of the US naval blockade, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, waivers for Iranian oil exports, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.
Yet, Bessent's admission exposes the two-faced nature of US diplomacy, proving that the US can scrap any deal at a moment's notice.