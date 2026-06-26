https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/trump-fantasizes-about-spending-irans-money-on-american-crops--iran-shuts-it-down-1124362159.html
Trump Fantasizes About Spending Iran's Money on American Crops — Iran Shuts It Down
Trump Fantasizes About Spending Iran's Money on American Crops — Iran Shuts It Down
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington will use Iran's unfrozen assets to purchase American agricultural products, alleging that Iran is "having a hard time with food."
2026-06-26T04:38+0000
2026-06-26T04:38+0000
2026-06-26T04:38+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
donald trump
mohammad bagher ghalibaf
stealing
theft
frozen assets
frozen funds
us hegemony
dollar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123829952_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b6b7e5a76969fe9dcfe8d33dbbebe076.jpg
“We're going to be taking some of their money, and we'll spend it, and we're going to be buying wheat, soybeans, and corn, a lot of it,” Trump said.However, Iran had already rejected this narrative. Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the idea as a false American claim, highlighting the deep disconnect in US wishful thinking.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123829952_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d076c7695eb47d4debecb92552f8a1cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, stealing, theft, frozen assets, frozen funds, us hegemony, dollar, dollar hegemony
us, donald trump, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, stealing, theft, frozen assets, frozen funds, us hegemony, dollar, dollar hegemony
Trump Fantasizes About Spending Iran's Money on American Crops — Iran Shuts It Down
US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington will use Iran's unfrozen assets to purchase American agricultural products, alleging that Iran is "having a hard time with food."
“We're going to be taking some of their money, and we'll spend it, and we're going to be buying wheat, soybeans, and corn, a lot of it,” Trump said.
However, Iran had already rejected this narrative. Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the idea as a false American claim, highlighting the deep disconnect in US wishful thinking.
“The only crop we're harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It's organic, abundant, and homegrown,” Ghalibaf wrote on X. “But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talks,” he added.