International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/trump-fantasizes-about-spending-irans-money-on-american-crops--iran-shuts-it-down-1124362159.html
Trump Fantasizes About Spending Iran's Money on American Crops — Iran Shuts It Down
Trump Fantasizes About Spending Iran's Money on American Crops — Iran Shuts It Down
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington will use Iran's unfrozen assets to purchase American agricultural products, alleging that Iran is "having a hard time with food."
2026-06-26T04:38+0000
2026-06-26T04:38+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
donald trump
mohammad bagher ghalibaf
stealing
theft
frozen assets
frozen funds
us hegemony
dollar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123829952_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b6b7e5a76969fe9dcfe8d33dbbebe076.jpg
“We're going to be taking some of their money, and we'll spend it, and we're going to be buying wheat, soybeans, and corn, a lot of it,” Trump said.However, Iran had already rejected this narrative. Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the idea as a false American claim, highlighting the deep disconnect in US wishful thinking.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123829952_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d076c7695eb47d4debecb92552f8a1cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, stealing, theft, frozen assets, frozen funds, us hegemony, dollar, dollar hegemony
us, donald trump, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, stealing, theft, frozen assets, frozen funds, us hegemony, dollar, dollar hegemony

Trump Fantasizes About Spending Iran's Money on American Crops — Iran Shuts It Down

04:38 GMT 26.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington will use Iran's unfrozen assets to purchase American agricultural products, alleging that Iran is "having a hard time with food."
“We're going to be taking some of their money, and we'll spend it, and we're going to be buying wheat, soybeans, and corn, a lot of it,” Trump said.

However, Iran had already rejected this narrative. Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the idea as a false American claim, highlighting the deep disconnect in US wishful thinking.
“The only crop we're harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It's organic, abundant, and homegrown,” Ghalibaf wrote on X. “But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talks,” he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала