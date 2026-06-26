https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/trump-fantasizes-about-spending-irans-money-on-american-crops--iran-shuts-it-down-1124362159.html

Trump Fantasizes About Spending Iran's Money on American Crops — Iran Shuts It Down

Trump Fantasizes About Spending Iran's Money on American Crops — Iran Shuts It Down

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington will use Iran's unfrozen assets to purchase American agricultural products, alleging that Iran is "having a hard time with food."

2026-06-26T04:38+0000

2026-06-26T04:38+0000

2026-06-26T04:38+0000

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“We're going to be taking some of their money, and we'll spend it, and we're going to be buying wheat, soybeans, and corn, a lot of it,” Trump said.However, Iran had already rejected this narrative. Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the idea as a false American claim, highlighting the deep disconnect in US wishful thinking.

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