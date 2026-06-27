https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/namibia-demands-reparations-from-germany-for-colonial-genocide-1124367195.html

Namibia Demands Reparations From Germany for Colonial Genocide

Namibia Demands Reparations From Germany for Colonial Genocide

Sputnik International

True justice for the genocide of the Herero and Nama peoples remains unfinished, despite ongoing negotiations with Germany, Namibia’s Prosecutor General Festus Katuna Mbandeka told Sputnik.

2026-06-27T07:18+0000

2026-06-27T07:18+0000

2026-06-27T08:50+0000

world

namibia

germany

colonialism

reparations

genocide

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104933/29/1049332994_0:232:3000:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_7077547d3b37e4963ffca8836ba66c49.jpg

“No amount of money can compensate for the suffering and the lives that were lost,” the Prosecutor General underscored on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.Namibia demands three things:Germany has already accepted the first two. Negotiations on the toughest part — the scale and form of reparations — are still grinding on.The talks also address legal mechanisms for implementing the payments and achieving genuine reconciliation.The territory of present-day Namibia, then known as German South West Africa, existed as a German colony from 1884 to 1915.Between 1904 and 1908, German colonial forces killed tens of thousands in response to a rebellion by the Herero and Nama peoples in what is widely recognized as the first genocide of the 20th century — involving mass killings, concentration camps, and land theft.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221123/namibia-removes-statue-of-german-colonial-officer-wrongly-considered-windhoek-founder-1104604847.html

namibia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

namibia, germany, colonialism, reparations, genocide