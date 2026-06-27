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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-announces-framework-agreement-between-lebanon-and-israel-1124366808.html
US Announces Framework Agreement Between Lebanon and Israel
US Announces Framework Agreement Between Lebanon and Israel
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a "framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel," mediated by the US.
2026-06-27T05:07+0000
2026-06-27T05:07+0000
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Rubio framed the deal as the "first step" toward "lasting peace and security," praising the diplomatic efforts of his team.Crucially, Hezbollah — the primary military force operating in southern Lebanon — was entirely excluded from the negotiations in Washington.While the US administration is taking credit for brokering the deal, its practical implementation remains highly uncertain without the buy-in of the group that remains a decisive military actor on the ground.
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US Announces Framework Agreement Between Lebanon and Israel

05:07 GMT 27.06.2026
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a "framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel," mediated by the US.
Rubio framed the deal as the "first step" toward "lasting peace and security," praising the diplomatic efforts of his team.
Crucially, Hezbollah — the primary military force operating in southern Lebanon — was entirely excluded from the negotiations in Washington.
While the US administration is taking credit for brokering the deal, its practical implementation remains highly uncertain without the buy-in of the group that remains a decisive military actor on the ground.
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