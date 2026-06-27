https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-announces-framework-agreement-between-lebanon-and-israel-1124366808.html

US Announces Framework Agreement Between Lebanon and Israel

US Announces Framework Agreement Between Lebanon and Israel

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a "framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel," mediated by the US.

2026-06-27T05:07+0000

2026-06-27T05:07+0000

2026-06-27T05:07+0000

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Rubio framed the deal as the "first step" toward "lasting peace and security," praising the diplomatic efforts of his team.Crucially, Hezbollah — the primary military force operating in southern Lebanon — was entirely excluded from the negotiations in Washington.While the US administration is taking credit for brokering the deal, its practical implementation remains highly uncertain without the buy-in of the group that remains a decisive military actor on the ground.

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marco rubio, middle east, us, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, israel-lebanon war, israel-lebanon tensions, iran