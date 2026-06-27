https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-announces-framework-agreement-between-lebanon-and-israel-1124366808.html
US Announces Framework Agreement Between Lebanon and Israel
US Announces Framework Agreement Between Lebanon and Israel
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a "framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel," mediated by the US.
2026-06-27T05:07+0000
2026-06-27T05:07+0000
2026-06-27T05:07+0000
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Rubio framed the deal as the "first step" toward "lasting peace and security," praising the diplomatic efforts of his team.Crucially, Hezbollah — the primary military force operating in southern Lebanon — was entirely excluded from the negotiations in Washington.While the US administration is taking credit for brokering the deal, its practical implementation remains highly uncertain without the buy-in of the group that remains a decisive military actor on the ground.
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marco rubio, middle east, us, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, israel-lebanon war, israel-lebanon tensions, iran
marco rubio, middle east, us, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, israel-lebanon war, israel-lebanon tensions, iran
US Announces Framework Agreement Between Lebanon and Israel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a "framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel," mediated by the US.
Rubio framed the deal as the "first step" toward "lasting peace and security," praising the diplomatic efforts of his team.
Crucially, Hezbollah — the primary military force operating in southern Lebanon — was entirely excluded from the negotiations in Washington.
While the US administration is taking credit for brokering the deal, its practical implementation remains highly uncertain without the buy-in of the group that remains a decisive military actor on the ground.