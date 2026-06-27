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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-forces-carry-out-airstrikes-against-iran-near-strait-of-hormuz--centcom-1124366218.html
US Forces Carry out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Strait of Hormuz — CENTCOM
US Forces Carry out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Strait of Hormuz — CENTCOM
Sputnik International
US Central Command said American forces conducted strikes against Iran on June 26 in response to what the US called an Iranian attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely.
2026-06-27T02:39+0000
2026-06-27T04:41+0000
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"US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone."The new US strikes come after President Donald Trump warned of possible retaliation, saying: “You’ll find out.”
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iran, us central command (centcom), middle east, ceasefire violation, peace, peace negotiations, peace process, peace talks, peace deal

US Forces Carry out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Strait of Hormuz — CENTCOM

02:39 GMT 27.06.2026 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 27.06.2026)
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US Central Command said American forces conducted strikes against Iran on June 26 in response to what the US called an Iranian attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely.
"US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone."
The new US strikes come after President Donald Trump warned of possible retaliation, saying: “You’ll find out.”
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