https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-forces-carry-out-airstrikes-against-iran-near-strait-of-hormuz--centcom-1124366218.html

US Forces Carry out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Strait of Hormuz — CENTCOM

US Forces Carry out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Strait of Hormuz — CENTCOM

Sputnik International

US Central Command said American forces conducted strikes against Iran on June 26 in response to what the US called an Iranian attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely.

2026-06-27T02:39+0000

2026-06-27T02:39+0000

2026-06-27T04:41+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

us central command (centcom)

middle east

ceasefire violation

peace

peace negotiations

peace process

peace talks

peace deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1b/1124366271_0:0:2554:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_0708b34467dc4401654194949eaeee48.jpg

"US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone."The new US strikes come after President Donald Trump warned of possible retaliation, saying: “You’ll find out.”

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, us central command (centcom), middle east, ceasefire violation, peace, peace negotiations, peace process, peace talks, peace deal