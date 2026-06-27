https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-forces-carry-out-airstrikes-against-iran-near-strait-of-hormuz--centcom-1124366218.html
US Forces Carry out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Strait of Hormuz — CENTCOM
US Forces Carry out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Strait of Hormuz — CENTCOM
Sputnik International
US Central Command said American forces conducted strikes against Iran on June 26 in response to what the US called an Iranian attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely.
2026-06-27T02:39+0000
2026-06-27T02:39+0000
2026-06-27T04:41+0000
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"US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone."The new US strikes come after President Donald Trump warned of possible retaliation, saying: “You’ll find out.”
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iran, us central command (centcom), middle east, ceasefire violation, peace, peace negotiations, peace process, peace talks, peace deal
iran, us central command (centcom), middle east, ceasefire violation, peace, peace negotiations, peace process, peace talks, peace deal
US Forces Carry out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Strait of Hormuz — CENTCOM
02:39 GMT 27.06.2026 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 27.06.2026)
US Central Command said American forces conducted strikes against Iran on June 26 in response to what the US called an Iranian attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely.
"US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone."
The new US strikes come after President Donald Trump warned of possible retaliation, saying: “You’ll find out.”