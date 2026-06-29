NATO Turning Ukraine Into Test Ground for Deep Strikes Into Russia - Foreign Ministry
19:02 GMT 29.06.2026 (Updated: 19:05 GMT 29.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev/
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NATO is working on advanced weapons systems for Ukraine designed to disable Russian airfields and airbases, including those located deep inside Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
NATO's plans to develop advanced weapons systems in the interests of Kiev are recklessly aggressive, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"In the end, we must conclude that, with its recklessly aggressive actions, the Ukrainian-NATO alliance gives the Russian military additional grounds to demonstrate increased attention to any enterprises involved in the development and production of weapons used against our country," Zakharova said in a statement.
NATO, while planning to develop weapons for Ukrainian forces, underestimates the risk of further escalation, Zakharova said.
Kiev is stepping up its attempts to push NATO into direct armed conflict with Russia, while NATO is gradually losing its remaining rationality, using Ukraine as a "testing ground," Zakharova added.
Other statements:
The systems are intended to inflict massive damage and keep Russian airbases out of operation for extended periods
The project is being promoted by NATO's Allied Command Transformation with Ukrainian involvement
Proposed weapons are expected to operate autonomously, function without GPS and use AI for targeting
NATO requirements reportedly do not mandate continuous human control over the weapons
NATO and Ukraine are increasingly integrating their military and defense industries against Russia
NATO is "losing the remnants of rationality" by trying to wring maximum benefit from Ukraine as a testing ground for arms
The Ukrainian government is trying harder to drag NATO into a direct conflict with Russia to reverse its battlefield losses
NATO and Ukraine underestimate the dangers of further escalation, including the risk of the conflict spreading beyond Ukraine
The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that such plans increase the risk of further escalation