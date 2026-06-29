https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/nato-turning-ukraine-into-test-ground-for-deep-strikes-into-russia---foreign-ministry-1124375738.html

NATO Turning Ukraine Into Test Ground for Deep Strikes Into Russia - Foreign Ministry

NATO Turning Ukraine Into Test Ground for Deep Strikes Into Russia - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

NATO is working on advanced weapons systems for Ukraine designed to disable Russian airfields and airbases, including those located deep inside Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-06-29T19:02+0000

2026-06-29T19:02+0000

2026-06-29T19:05+0000

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1d/1124375578_0:150:3111:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e86b5c25d82d0327dfd2144a12065a.jpg

NATO's plans to develop advanced weapons systems in the interests of Kiev are recklessly aggressive, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.NATO, while planning to develop weapons for Ukrainian forces, underestimates the risk of further escalation, Zakharova said.Kiev is stepping up its attempts to push NATO into direct armed conflict with Russia, while NATO is gradually losing its remaining rationality, using Ukraine as a "testing ground," Zakharova added.Other statements:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60