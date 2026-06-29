https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/no-agreements-reached-in-anchorage-but-possibilities-discussed--putin-1124372315.html

No Agreements Reached in Anchorage, But 'Possibilities' Discussed — Putin

No Agreements Reached in Anchorage, But 'Possibilities' Discussed — Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin provided a brief readout of the Alaska summit with US President Donald Trump, confirming that talks took place but yielded no formal agreements.

2026-06-29T03:18+0000

2026-06-29T03:18+0000

2026-06-29T04:32+0000

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The meeting, which took place on June 28, was described by Putin as a discussion of "possibilities" for ending the conflict in Ukraine, rather than a breakthrough negotiation.Russia agreed to certain compromises proposed by the United States during the talks, Putin said.The so-called "Spirit of Anchorage" was not formally documented, the Russian president noted, suggesting that no binding commitments were made by either side.Putin described Trump as a "mature politician" who knows what he is doing and is unlikely to be persuaded by diplomatic appeals.Russia remains ready to continue negotiations and is awaiting the arrival of US administration representatives, Putin said. He indicated that Russia expects talks to proceed after the US finalizes its deal with Iran.Belarus could serve as a venue for future Ukraine negotiations, if the process advances to that stage, Putin added.Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that resolving the conflict in Ukraine should be based on the understandings he discussed with Trump in Anchorage, adding that Ukraine is aware of those terms.

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vladimir putin, us, donald trump, ukraine, russia, anchorage, us-russia relations, us-russia dialogue, us-russia summit