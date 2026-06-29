https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/saving-the-kiev-regime-is-not-part-of-our-plans--putin-1124372468.html

Saving the Kiev Regime Is Not Part of Our Plans — Putin

Saving the Kiev Regime Is Not Part of Our Plans — Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Ukraine's proposal to limit military operations to four regions, calling it a tactical move designed to redeploy troops amid a catastrophic personnel shortage, while also emphasizing that Russia's energy infrastructure is holding up well against Ukrainian strikes.

2026-06-29T03:35+0000

2026-06-29T03:35+0000

2026-06-29T04:35+0000

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Ukraine had proposed confining military operations to the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Putin said. However, Moscow rejected the offer."If we agree to this, it will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw their troops from the Nikolayev, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, and Sumy regions, as well as from certain sections of the state border, and redeploy these units to the four aforementioned regions," Putin explained.The Russian president provided detailed updates on the current front lines:Putin also addressed the state of Russia's energy infrastructure, which has been targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes throughout the conflict."All damaged Russian energy facilities are being restored fairly quickly, and everything is operating with a large safety margin," he said.The president emphasized that Russia's retaliatory strikes deep into Ukrainian territory are "much more powerful and sensitive" than what Ukraine can deliver.

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