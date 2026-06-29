https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/saving-the-kiev-regime-is-not-part-of-our-plans--putin-1124372468.html
Saving the Kiev Regime Is Not Part of Our Plans — Putin
Saving the Kiev Regime Is Not Part of Our Plans — Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Ukraine's proposal to limit military operations to four regions, calling it a tactical move designed to redeploy troops amid a catastrophic personnel shortage, while also emphasizing that Russia's energy infrastructure is holding up well against Ukrainian strikes.
2026-06-29T03:35+0000
2026-06-29T03:35+0000
2026-06-29T04:35+0000
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Ukraine had proposed confining military operations to the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Putin said. However, Moscow rejected the offer."If we agree to this, it will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw their troops from the Nikolayev, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, and Sumy regions, as well as from certain sections of the state border, and redeploy these units to the four aforementioned regions," Putin explained.The Russian president provided detailed updates on the current front lines:Putin also addressed the state of Russia's energy infrastructure, which has been targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes throughout the conflict."All damaged Russian energy facilities are being restored fairly quickly, and everything is operating with a large safety margin," he said.The president emphasized that Russia's retaliatory strikes deep into Ukrainian territory are "much more powerful and sensitive" than what Ukraine can deliver.
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Saving the Kiev Regime Is Not Part of Our Plans — Putin
03:35 GMT 29.06.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 29.06.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Ukraine's proposal to limit military operations to four regions, calling it a tactical move designed to redeploy troops amid a catastrophic personnel shortage, while also emphasizing that Russia's energy infrastructure is holding up well against Ukrainian strikes.
Ukraine had proposed confining military operations to the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Putin said. However, Moscow rejected the offer.
"If we agree to this, it will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw their troops from the Nikolayev, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, and Sumy regions, as well as from certain sections of the state border, and redeploy these units to the four aforementioned regions," Putin explained.
"Given the catastrophic shortage of personnel, the Ukrainian Armed Forces apparently believe this could be their salvation. But saving the Kiev regime is not part of our plans."
The Russian president provided detailed updates on the current front lines:
Russian troops are approximately 10.5 kilometers from the city of Sumy
Forces are advancing toward Slavyansk, now 8–9 kilometers away
Russian forces control 96% of Konstantinovka
149 houses remain to be liberated in Krasny Liman
Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, even when they infiltrate Russian-controlled territory, are quickly eliminated
Putin also addressed the state of Russia's energy infrastructure, which has been targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes throughout the conflict.
"All damaged Russian energy facilities are being restored fairly quickly, and everything is operating with a large safety margin," he said.
The president emphasized that Russia's retaliatory strikes deep into Ukrainian territory are "much more powerful and sensitive" than what Ukraine can deliver.