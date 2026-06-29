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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/ukraine-stepping-up-cooperation-with-mexicos-leading-drug-cartels---russian-intel-1124373524.html
Ukraine Stepping Up Cooperation With Mexico's Leading Drug Cartels - Russian Intel
Ukraine Stepping Up Cooperation With Mexico's Leading Drug Cartels - Russian Intel
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian government is stepping up cooperation with Mexico's leading drug cartels, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday."
2026-06-29T08:46+0000
2026-06-29T08:46+0000
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Latin American drug cartels are interested in gaining access to Ukraine's black market for weapons, the SVR said in a statement.Other statements:
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Ukraine Stepping Up Cooperation With Mexico's Leading Drug Cartels - Russian Intel

08:46 GMT 29.06.2026
© AP Photo / Armando SolisA police officer stand near the area of a massive shootout in Parangaricutiro, Mexico,Thursday, March 10, 2022. Authorities in the avocado-growing zone of western Mexico said five suspected drug cartel gunmen have been killed in a massive firefight between gangs.
A police officer stand near the area of a massive shootout in Parangaricutiro, Mexico,Thursday, March 10, 2022. Authorities in the avocado-growing zone of western Mexico said five suspected drug cartel gunmen have been killed in a massive firefight between gangs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2026
© AP Photo / Armando Solis
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The Ukrainian government is stepping up cooperation with Mexico's leading drug cartels, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday."
Latin American drug cartels are interested in gaining access to Ukraine's black market for weapons, the SVR said in a statement.

Other statements:

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are deliberately facilitating the growth of drug trafficking from Latin America to Europe.
Latin American criminal groups view Ukraine as a safe corridor for entering the European market.
Ports in Ukraine's Odessa region are becoming the main transshipment hubs for narcotics bound for Europe via Poland, Moldova, and Romania.
The Zelensky government, described as deeply corrupt, is seeking additional revenue from drug transit because Western assistance does not meet its demands.
Latin American drug cartels are interested in gaining access to Ukraine's black market for weapons.
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