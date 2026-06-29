https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/will-pakistani-lithium-reserves-power-the-economy-1124375271.html
Will Pakistani Lithium Reserves Power the Economy?
Will Pakistani Lithium Reserves Power the Economy?
Sputnik International
Pakistani Prime Minister's special assistant, Haroon Akhtar, says local production of lithium-ion batteries will create a new industrial sector in Pakistan.
2026-06-29T15:41+0000
2026-06-29T15:41+0000
2026-06-29T15:41+0000
analysis
pakistan
china
karachi
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Pakistan and China have signed a deal to build a lithium-ion battery plant in Karachi's Korangi Industrial Area. Initial output will be around 2,000 batteries per month. Production is expected to begin in the next two to three months.Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's special assistant, Haroon Akhtar, says the plant will launch a new industrial sector in Pakistan.Sputnik spoke to Hannan Hussain, a senior expert at Initiate Futures and a Fulbright scholar.Key points:• Lithium-ion batteries are critical to Pakistan's booming solar energy sector — and the deal with China is a building block for the country's green energy ambitions.• Technology transfer is expected to be smooth, but full skills development will take years due to the complexity of the technology.• Local production could make electric vehicles more affordable — Punjab is already rolling out cost-effective electric cars — but consumers will have to wait several years for the full benefits.The bigger picture:Pakistan holds vast unexploited lithium reserves in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.Large-scale extraction is still in its infancy, but a recent mineral summit drew interest from the US and China.To build a sustainable industry, Pakistan needs to attract more foreign investors, foster competition and reduce operational risks.
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pakistan, china, karachi
Will Pakistani Lithium Reserves Power the Economy?
Pakistani Prime Minister's special assistant, Haroon Akhtar, says local production of lithium-ion batteries will create a new industrial sector in Pakistan.
Pakistan and China have signed a deal to build a lithium-ion battery plant in Karachi's Korangi Industrial Area. Initial output will be around 2,000 batteries per month. Production is expected to begin in the next two to three months.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's special assistant, Haroon Akhtar, says the plant will launch a new industrial sector in Pakistan.
Sputnik spoke to Hannan Hussain, a senior expert at Initiate Futures and a Fulbright scholar.
• Lithium-ion batteries are critical to Pakistan's booming solar energy sector — and the deal with China is a building block for the country's green energy ambitions.
• Technology transfer is expected to be smooth, but full skills development will take years due to the complexity of the technology.
• Local production could make electric vehicles more affordable — Punjab is already rolling out cost-effective electric cars — but consumers will have to wait several years for the full benefits.
Pakistan holds vast unexploited lithium reserves in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Large-scale extraction is still in its infancy, but a recent mineral summit drew interest from the US and China.
To build a sustainable industry, Pakistan needs to attract more foreign investors, foster competition and reduce operational risks.
"These reserves have been a prominent feature of Pakistan's selling point to the world," Hussain said. "When it comes to green energy transition, Pakistan defines it in ways that benefit its economy."