https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/iran-confirms-indirect-doha-talks-warns-us-against-saberrattling-1124376026.html

Iran Confirms Indirect Doha Talks, Warns US Against 'Saber‑Rattling'

Iran Confirms Indirect Doha Talks, Warns US Against 'Saber‑Rattling'

Sputnik International

Iran has confirmed that its expert delegation is in Doha to monitor the implementation of the US‑Iran memorandum of understanding through the Qatari mediator, but stressed that there are no plans for direct negotiations with American officials.

2026-06-30T03:13+0000

2026-06-30T03:13+0000

2026-06-30T05:14+0000

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Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the delegation's presence in Qatar is strictly focused on follow‑up work regarding blocked funds and enforcement of the agreement, rather than a new round of talks with Washington."Americans travel to Doha, but we have no plans to meet with them," Gharibabadi told Iranian media. "Our expert delegation is here to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding with the Qatari mediator."Gharibabadi also issued a clear warning on the Strait of Hormuz, stating that Iran will not allow any country to interfere in the mine clearance process. He said Tehran determines passage routes and will stop any vessel attempting to use an alternative route."Even Oman, if it wants to do this, we have announced that we will help them because it is the responsibility of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.He further noted that working groups will only begin negotiations if the "necessary conditions" are met, and that Iran has formed a domestic oversight body to monitor all MoU violations.Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that while Tehran is committed to the deal, it will respond decisively to any threats."Mutual understanding is a two‑way street. If the American side adheres to the agreement, we will also fulfill our commitments," Pezeshkian wrote on X."Our approach to unreasonable saber‑rattling and baseless threats is to rely on rationality and human dignity in decision‑making, and to defend decisively and fearlessly when it comes time to act."US Vice President JD Vance announced on Thursday that the United States and Iran had agreed to establish a communication channel to reduce tensions and resolve contentious issues. Subsequently, Iranian broadcaster Press TV confirmed this information citing a source, noting that the channel is needed to prevent a confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz.On the night of June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum, which seeks to end the military conflict that began on February 28. The memorandum also sets a timeline for when the United States will lift the naval blockade and Iran will restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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middle east, iran, masoud pezeshkian, kazem gharibabadi, press tv, strait of hormuz, doha, us, us-iran relations