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US Publicly Announced Launch of Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile From B-2 Bomber First Time
US Publicly Announced Launch of Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile From B-2 Bomber First Time
Sputnik International
The US Air Force publicly announced the launch of a Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) from a B-2 strategic bomber during a recent exercise for the first time.
2026-06-30T03:56+0000
2026-06-30T03:56+0000
2026-06-30T05:14+0000
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military & intelligence
us pacific air forces (pacaf)
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"US #Airmen and #Sailors executed a live-fire sinking exercise, showcasing a B-2 Spirit successfully employing the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, reinforcing the U.S. military’s commitment to safeguarding national interests and maintaining global security," the US Pacific Air Forces said in a statement on social media. It is noted that the bomber used an LRASM anti-ship missile. The LRASM is a long-range, stealthy anti-ship cruise missile designed to engage enemy vessels from a safe distance. The US Air Force has previously not reported the ability to launch this missile from a B-2 bomber.
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military & intelligence, us pacific air forces (pacaf), us air force, lrasm
military & intelligence, us pacific air forces (pacaf), us air force, lrasm
US Publicly Announced Launch of Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile From B-2 Bomber First Time
03:56 GMT 30.06.2026 (Updated: 05:14 GMT 30.06.2026)
The US Air Force publicly announced the launch of a Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) from a B-2 strategic bomber during a recent exercise for the first time.
"US #Airmen and #Sailors executed a live-fire sinking exercise, showcasing a B-2 Spirit successfully employing the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, reinforcing the U.S. military’s commitment to safeguarding national interests and maintaining global security," the US Pacific Air Forces said in a statement on social media.
It is noted that the bomber used an LRASM anti-ship missile.
The LRASM is a long-range, stealthy anti-ship cruise missile designed to engage enemy vessels from a safe distance. The US Air Force has previously not reported the ability to launch this missile from a B-2 bomber.