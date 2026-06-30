https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/us-publicly-announced-launch-of-long-range-anti-ship-missile-from-b-2-bomber-first-time-1124376192.html

US Publicly Announced Launch of Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile From B-2 Bomber First Time

US Publicly Announced Launch of Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile From B-2 Bomber First Time

Sputnik International

The US Air Force publicly announced the launch of a Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) from a B-2 strategic bomber during a recent exercise for the first time.

2026-06-30T03:56+0000

2026-06-30T03:56+0000

2026-06-30T05:14+0000

military

military & intelligence

us pacific air forces (pacaf)

us air force

lrasm

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"US #Airmen and #Sailors executed a live-fire sinking exercise, showcasing a B-2 Spirit successfully employing the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, reinforcing the U.S. military’s commitment to safeguarding national interests and maintaining global security," the US Pacific Air Forces said in a statement on social media. It is noted that the bomber used an LRASM anti-ship missile. The LRASM is a long-range, stealthy anti-ship cruise missile designed to engage enemy vessels from a safe distance. The US Air Force has previously not reported the ability to launch this missile from a B-2 bomber.

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military & intelligence, us pacific air forces (pacaf), us air force, lrasm