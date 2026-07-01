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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/italy-blocks-nato-military-aid-for-ukraine-in-2027-1124380099.html
Italy Blocks NATO Military Aid for Ukraine in 2027
Italy Blocks NATO Military Aid for Ukraine in 2027
Sputnik International
NATO member states have failed to agree on next year's military aid commitments for Ukraine ahead of the upcoming summit in Turkiye, with Italy blocking the financial package and the United States watering down political language on Ukraine's European security ties.
2026-07-01T03:17+0000
2026-07-01T04:38+0000
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Italian opposition prevented the alliance from committing the approximately $80 billion minimum that Ukraine received in 2026, according to multiple sources familiar with the negotiations. Rome has reportedly pushed for greater burden‑sharing among European allies.In a separate move, the United States blocked language describing an "inseparable connection" between Ukraine's security and that of Europe. The final draft now contains only a truncated reference: "Ukraine contributes to transatlantic security."Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting.It has also warned that any deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target.
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Italy Blocks NATO Military Aid for Ukraine in 2027

03:17 GMT 01.07.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 01.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysFlags of Alliance members flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Flags of Alliance members flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
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NATO member states have failed to agree on next year's military aid commitments for Ukraine ahead of the upcoming summit in Turkiye, with Italy blocking the financial package and the United States watering down political language on Ukraine's European security ties.
Italian opposition prevented the alliance from committing the approximately $80 billion minimum that Ukraine received in 2026, according to multiple sources familiar with the negotiations. Rome has reportedly pushed for greater burden‑sharing among European allies.
In a separate move, the United States blocked language describing an "inseparable connection" between Ukraine's security and that of Europe. The final draft now contains only a truncated reference: "Ukraine contributes to transatlantic security."
Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting.

It has also warned that any deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target.
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