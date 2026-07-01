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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/jerusalem-allocates-land-for-permanent-us-embassy-in-israel---foreign-ministry-1124384132.html
Jerusalem Allocates Land for Permanent US Embassy in Israel - Foreign Ministry
Jerusalem Allocates Land for Permanent US Embassy in Israel - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Israel and the US have signed an agreement allocating land in Jerusalem for the construction of a permanent US embassy, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.
2026-07-01T17:20+0000
2026-07-01T17:20+0000
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"Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee today (Wednesday, 1 July 2026), in the presence of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, signed an agreement at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allocating the land for the construction of the permanent compound of the US Embassy in Jerusalem - the eternal capital of Israel," the ministry's statement read. The ministry added that the step is a historic milestone in implementing the government's decision to allocate the Allenby compound for the embassy, and another key step in the diplomatic process initiated by President Donald Trump in December 2017, when he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017 and moved the embassy from Tel Aviv on May 14, 2018, sparking Palestinian unrest and protests across the Arab world. Israel considers Jerusalem its united and indivisible capital, while most countries do not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem, viewing the city's status as a core issue to be resolved through agreement with the Palestinians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230118/state-dept-us-considering-two-locations-for-future-embassy-facility-in-jerusalem-1106474027.html
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Jerusalem Allocates Land for Permanent US Embassy in Israel - Foreign Ministry

17:20 GMT 01.07.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva / Go to the mediabankTemple Mount and the Qubbat al-Sakhrah (Dome of the Rock) mosque in Jerusalem
Temple Mount and the Qubbat al-Sakhrah (Dome of the Rock) mosque in Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
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TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel and the US have signed an agreement allocating land in Jerusalem for the construction of a permanent US embassy, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.
"Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee today (Wednesday, 1 July 2026), in the presence of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, signed an agreement at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allocating the land for the construction of the permanent compound of the US Embassy in Jerusalem - the eternal capital of Israel," the ministry's statement read.
The ministry added that the step is a historic milestone in implementing the government's decision to allocate the Allenby compound for the embassy, and another key step in the diplomatic process initiated by President Donald Trump in December 2017, when he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017 and moved the embassy from Tel Aviv on May 14, 2018, sparking Palestinian unrest and protests across the Arab world.
Israel considers Jerusalem its united and indivisible capital, while most countries do not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem, viewing the city's status as a core issue to be resolved through agreement with the Palestinians.
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on screen as he delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
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State Dept: US Considering Two Locations for Future Embassy Facility in Jerusalem
18 January 2023, 22:20 GMT
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