https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/jerusalem-allocates-land-for-permanent-us-embassy-in-israel---foreign-ministry-1124384132.html

Jerusalem Allocates Land for Permanent US Embassy in Israel - Foreign Ministry

Jerusalem Allocates Land for Permanent US Embassy in Israel - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Israel and the US have signed an agreement allocating land in Jerusalem for the construction of a permanent US embassy, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.

2026-07-01T17:20+0000

2026-07-01T17:20+0000

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"Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee today (Wednesday, 1 July 2026), in the presence of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, signed an agreement at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allocating the land for the construction of the permanent compound of the US Embassy in Jerusalem - the eternal capital of Israel," the ministry's statement read. The ministry added that the step is a historic milestone in implementing the government's decision to allocate the Allenby compound for the embassy, and another key step in the diplomatic process initiated by President Donald Trump in December 2017, when he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017 and moved the embassy from Tel Aviv on May 14, 2018, sparking Palestinian unrest and protests across the Arab world. Israel considers Jerusalem its united and indivisible capital, while most countries do not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem, viewing the city's status as a core issue to be resolved through agreement with the Palestinians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230118/state-dept-us-considering-two-locations-for-future-embassy-facility-in-jerusalem-1106474027.html

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