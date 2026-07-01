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Kushner, Witkoff Claim 'Positive' Qatar Talks as Technical Negotiations Move Ahead — Report
Kushner, Witkoff Claim 'Positive' Qatar Talks as Technical Negotiations Move Ahead — Report
Sputnik International
US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have held positive discussions with regional leaders in Qatar, and lower‑level technical talks with Iran are progressing, according to a senior administration official cited by Bloomberg.
2026-07-01T03:58+0000
2026-07-01T04:40+0000
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The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said progress continued to be made in the separate technical negotiations, which are being conducted by lower‑level representatives.The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US officials, previously reported that President Donald Trump had decided against resuming a broad military campaign against Iran and told his staff he did not mind if the negotiations extended beyond the August 18 deadline.The discussions in Qatar come as the United States and Iran seek to implement the 14‑point memorandum of understanding signed in June, which reopened the Strait of Hormuz and lifted sanctions on Iranian oil exports. The technical talks are focused on implementing the agreement, including the release of frozen Iranian assets and the establishment of safe passage mechanisms for commercial shipping.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Kushner, Witkoff Claim 'Positive' Qatar Talks as Technical Negotiations Move Ahead — Report

03:58 GMT 01.07.2026 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 01.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankUS Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner
US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
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US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have held positive discussions with regional leaders in Qatar, and lower‑level technical talks with Iran are progressing, according to a senior administration official cited by Bloomberg.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said progress continued to be made in the separate technical negotiations, which are being conducted by lower‑level representatives.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US officials, previously reported that President Donald Trump had decided against resuming a broad military campaign against Iran and told his staff he did not mind if the negotiations extended beyond the August 18 deadline.
The discussions in Qatar come as the United States and Iran seek to implement the 14‑point memorandum of understanding signed in June, which reopened the Strait of Hormuz and lifted sanctions on Iranian oil exports. The technical talks are focused on implementing the agreement, including the release of frozen Iranian assets and the establishment of safe passage mechanisms for commercial shipping.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
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